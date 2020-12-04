Brazilian Houses: 14 Homes with Wooden Window Frames

Save this picture! Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Wood is a material naturally associated with beauty, versatility, and comfort and is used in many different ways in architecture, from flooring to roofing. These qualities also stand out when used in window frames.

Architecture projects that feature wooden window and door frames offer more flexibility in the design and often result in very unique solutions for each building. Although this material allows great freedom when designing custom pieces, some manufacturers sell standard models, similar to steel, aluminum, or PVC frames. Consequently, construction costs can be reduced without giving up the benefits of choosing this material.

Check out the following list of 14 Brazilian homes with wooden frames.

Save this picture! House in Correas / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth

Save this picture! Kurumim House / PM Arquitetura + Bruno Pimenta. Image: © Adriano Escanhuela

Save this picture! CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan. Image © Cris Farhat

Save this picture! House in the Wild / Ateliê Navio. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Save this picture! House in the Blue Wild / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci. Image © Monica Antunes

Save this picture! House in Lauro de Freitas / Jamelo Arquitetura. Image: © Vivi Spaco

Save this picture! House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura. Image: © Jomar Bragança

Save this picture! SW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! House in Araras / Andréa Chicharo Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth

Save this picture! Sunset Houses / Vilela Florez. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! House CE / Seferin Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi