  3. Brazilian Houses: 14 Homes with Wooden Window Frames

Wood is a material naturally associated with beauty, versatility, and comfort and is used in many different ways in architecture, from flooring to roofing. These qualities also stand out when used in window frames.

House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura. Image: © Jomar BragançaHouse CE / Seferin Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo DonadussiBrazilian Houses: 14 Homes with Wooden Window FramesHouse in the Blue Wild / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci. Image © Monica Antunes+ 15

Architecture projects that feature wooden window and door frames offer more flexibility in the design and often result in very unique solutions for each building. Although this material allows great freedom when designing custom pieces, some manufacturers sell standard models, similar to steel, aluminum, or PVC frames. Consequently, construction costs can be reduced without giving up the benefits of choosing this material.

Check out the following list of 14 Brazilian homes with wooden frames.

House in Correas / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

House in Correas / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth
Kurumim House / PM Arquitetura + Bruno Pimenta

Kurumim House / PM Arquitetura + Bruno Pimenta. Image: © Adriano Escanhuela
CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan (in Portuguese)

CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan. Image © Cris Farhat
House in the Wild / Ateliê Navio (in Portuguese)

House in the Wild / Ateliê Navio. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata
House in the Blue Wild / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci (in Portuguese)

House in the Blue Wild / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci. Image © Monica Antunes
House in Lauro de Freitas / Jamelo Arquitetura

House in Lauro de Freitas / Jamelo Arquitetura. Image: © Vivi Spaco
Rio Claro House / Celso Laetano Arquitetura

House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura

House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura. Image: © Jomar Bragança
SW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

SW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
House in Araras / Andréa Chicharo Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

House in Araras / Andréa Chicharo Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth
Sunset Houses / Vilela Florez

Sunset Houses / Vilela Florez. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos

Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
House CE / Seferin Arquitetura

House CE / Seferin Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi
Bangalove Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Bangalove Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. Image © Anita Soares
