Architectural Film by Laurian Ghinitoiu and Arata Mori Explores OMA's Recently Inaugurated MEETT

In their newly released architectural film, photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu and filmmaker Arata Mori take viewers on a visually compelling tour of OMA’s MEETT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Toulouse’s new mega-scale parc des expositions. Exploring the design’s multiple facets, from the monumental to the mundane, the film constructs a detailed vision of the project sitting at the intersection of architecture, infrastructure, masterplan and public space.

The film frames the context of the architecture and explores both the monumentality and sheer scale of the project, as well as its machine-like functionality. The view pans across the seamless volumes alternated by glimpses of the interiors and the mechanics of the exhibition spaces. The rhythm, the movement of the camera, the sound design (created by Rob Walker), and the cinematic quality of the piece make of the short film an immersive experience.

MEETT Exhibition and Convention Centre by OMA. Image © Philippe Ruault
MEETT Exhibition and Convention Centre by OMA. Image © Philippe Ruault

The MEETT film is the work of anothertwo, a collaboration between photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu and filmmaker Arata Mori, that, together with musician and composer Yu Miyashita, aim to expand the field of view and blur the boundaries between architecture, art and image.

OMA’s recently inaugurated MEETT Exhibition and Convention Centre creates an active strip at the meeting between urban development and countryside. The program is organized into three parallel bands containing exhibition halls, a convention centre, a multi-function event hall, a car park silo and a transportation hub, with a series of public spaces woven in between the different buildings. To learn more about OMA’s project, watch the panel discussion between OMA partner Chris van Duijn, Project architect Gilles Guyot, French architecture critic Sophie Trelcat, and ArchDaily editor Christele Harrouk.

MEETT Exhibition and Convention Centre by OMA. Image © Marco Cappelletti
MEETT Exhibition and Convention Centre by OMA. Image © Marco Cappelletti

