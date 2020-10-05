Submit a Project Advertise
Foster + Partners Begins Construction on New Buenos Aires Office Tower

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Foster + Partners have begun construction on Avenida Cordoba 120, a new 35-story office tower in Buenos Aires. Sited between the traditional city center and the main entrance to the Puerto Madero harbor area, the project is designed to become a landmark building along the city's skyline. Balancing structure and nature, the tower is made to create a new standard for office design in Argentina and the larger region.

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Taking on a triangular form, the new office tower is oriented towards the city center and the Rio de la Plata river. Located at the crossroads between Avenida Cordoba, and Avenida Alem, two of the biggest thoroughfares in the city, it will feature a lifted core along the southern facade for large, flexible floorplans. In turn, seventy per cent of the ground plan will be open public space and a garden that continues below the building. As the team states, vegetation takes the form of triple-story terraces above that create outdoor spaces for informal meetings throughout the tower. Featuring a raised entrance lobby, Avenida Cordoba 120 includes seven terraces and five internal atria. 

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Inside, offices are group as a series of villages around the internal atria and open spaces for connections between levels. Juan Frigerio, Partner, Foster + Partners, said that: “The massing of this tower has been carefully tailored to fit this most unique of sites, enhancing the surrounding city fabric, opening view corridors and creating a lush public garden for the city for everyone to enjoy. The cascading terraces define the sculptural form of the building, while offering wonderful outdoor meeting and leisure spaces to achieve exceptional workplaces.”

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Featuring as many as twenty different plan variations, the office tower is designed with four basic floor plates. The project will be made with wood, fair-faced concrete and polished stainless steel materials, as well as a folded stainless-steel façade. This external building envelope is designed around a ‘picture frame’ principle that frames views out to the city below while reducing heat gain. Avenida Cordoba 120 is targeting a LEED Gold rating.

News via Foster + Partners

