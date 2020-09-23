Finalists Released for 2020 Young Talent Architecture Award

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the 12 finalist projects competing to win the Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 (YTAA 2020) and the 9 finalist projects competing to win the Asian Edition of YTAA 2020.
Established in 2016, the YTAA “supports the talent of recently graduated Architects, Urban Planners and Landscape Architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future." For this edition, 382 projects were submitted from over 155 European, South American, Asian schools of architecture, landscape and urban design which were narrowed down to a shortlist of 43 projects by an esteemed jury of architects and curators.
The 12 finalists of YTAA 2020 are:
Between the Things / Michael Strixner
Vienna University of Technology. Architecture and Planning. Austria
Off the Grid / Willem Hubrechts
University of Leuven, Belgium
Temporary use as a new right to the city / Gaspar Lambé + Vianney Soulard
Catholic University of Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Conditions and Contradictions on the Furka Pass / Edvardas Bukota
ETH Zurich, Switzerland
Three places to inhabit the mountain range in the Maule region / Pía Montero + Maria Jesús Molina + Antonia Ossa
University of Talca, Chile
Golden Canal / Kateřina Průchová
Czech Technical University, Czech Republic
OASI / Álvaro Alcázar Del Águila + Eduard Llargués + Roser Garcia + Sergio Sangalli
Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya - Barcelona Tech, Spain
Vulnerable Architecture as Ephemeral Fossil / Luca Petrányi
Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, Hungary
Commonplace / Natalia Podejko
University of Liechtenstein, Liechtenstein
Forensics of Grenfell / Seva Yurchenko + Sonja Draskovic
University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Polyvalent Models / Oliver Carter
London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom
Stage for the City / Monika Marinova
London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom
The jury members of YTAA 2020 are chairwoman Martine de Maeseneer, Oleg Drozdov, RosarioTalevi, Juliet Leach and Bet Capdeferro. The 4 YTAA 2020 Winners and the 3 Winners of the Asian Edition of YTAA 2020 will be announced on 5th October 2020 at the beginning of the online Young Talent Architecture Award Day.
News via Fundació Mies van der Rohe.