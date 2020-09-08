From Furniture Designs to Curatorial Projects: 5 Young Practices in Europe

Save this picture! Quiubox / Boano Prišmontas. Image © Boano Prismontas

Goffart Polomé Architectes | Wanfercée-Baulet, Belgium

Think outside the box

Save this picture! Crèche des Ecureuils / Goffart Polomé Architectes. Image © M-N Daily

Goffart Polomé Architectes is a practice founded in 2012 on the outskirts of Charleroi, Belgium. Founded by Damien Goffart and Brice Polomé, and later joined by Marie Maerckx, the atelier’s approach proceeds from a rational and holistic perspective rather than formal or discursive concerns with projects that explore the potential of the place they are located in.

Lucía Tahan | Berlin, Germany

In a digital reality

Save this picture! Cloud Housing / Lucía Tahan. Image © Lucía Tahan

Lucía Tahan is an architecture practice based in Berlin that deploys human experience design in spatial and digital systems. Since its founding in 2017, the studio has produced work across a wide range of scales, from software to construction to critical writing, while developing architecture projects and exhibitions as speculative political tools.

LLRRLLRR | London, United Kingdom; Tallinn, Estonia

Positioning oneself

Save this picture! RIBOCA 2 Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art / LLRRLLRR. Image © Didzis Grodzs

LLRRLLRR was founded by Laura Linsi and Roland Reemaa in 2016. Based between the UK and Estonia, the practice is inspired by the inventiveness of the vernacular, with the aim of working on research-driven art and architecture projects. Their experience spans academic work, exhibition design, editorial and curatorial projects and designing of buildings as well as interventions in the public realm.

Boano Prišmontas | London, United Kingdom

Time will tell

Save this picture! The Arches Project / Boano Prismontas. Image © Boano Prismontas

Founded in London in 2015 by Jonas Prišmontas and Tomaso Boano, Boano Prišmontas is a studio that focuses on fostering an expertise in the architectural field. From their studio space in London, which is predominantly a workshop more than a computer lab, they work on projects ranging from bespoke furniture designs to public space interventions.

Onomiau | Paris, France

An honest approach

Onomiau (Office for Nomadic Architecture) is a pop primitive architectural and design practice created in 2019 by Noël Picaper. Based currently in Paris, the studio experiments a playful and relaxed style of spatial interventions that at the same time respects the symbolism of primitive architecture, constantly trying to explore new ways of architectural production.

