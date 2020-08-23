Aesthetics, Functionality and Preservation in 16 Portuguese Stone Houses

Save this picture! House of Grandfather Martinho / COVO Interiores. Image: © João Morgado

Stone is known to be a versatile, sturdy, inexpensive and long-lasting material, and has been used in traditional construction systems worldwide for a long time. Its practicality, neutrality, and availability in certain regions are some of its defining traits which, combined with its visual appeal, can contribute to its use in contemporary architectural projects.

In Portugal, many houses have been able to show how the use of stone as a construction material can combine aesthetics, functionality, and, in some cases, the preservation of a buildings' memory using local resources and techniques, as a result of the renovation and adaptive reuse of former ruins.

Check out the following 16 projects of Portuguese houses that use stone as construction material:

Save this picture! House of Grandfather Martinho / COVO Interiores. Image: © João Morgado

Save this picture! Eira House / AR Studio Architects. Image: © Soraia Oliveira

Save this picture! Small House with a Monumental Shower / fala. Image: © Ricardo Loureiro

Save this picture! MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa. Image: © João Morgado

Save this picture! House in Janeanes / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos. Image: © do mal o menos

Save this picture! House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa. Image: https://www.archdaily.com.br/br/799451/casa-em-melgaco-nuno-brandao-costa?ad_source=search&ad_medium=search_result_projects

Save this picture! Nogueiras House / Sofia Parente + André Delgado. Image: © José Campos

Save this picture! SO House / PHYD Arquitectura. Image: © emontenegro / architectural photography

Save this picture! Villa in Sintra / RCA - Regino Cruz Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! House in Sátão / Jorge Mealha. Image: © Jorge Mealha

Save this picture! Coura House / Luís Peixoto. Image: © Arménio Teixeira

Save this picture! JA House / Maria Ines Costa + Filipe Pina. Image: © Joao Morgado

Save this picture! Casa Costa Grande / Carlos Castanheira. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG