Global Watersheds and Waterways Captured in Vibrant Colorized Maps

Save this picture! Drainage basin of the world. Imagen © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

GIS analyst and Hungarian cartographer Robert Szucs has shared an impressive collection of maps that bring together all the drainage basins of the world in vibrant colors. Titled Grasshopper Geography, the maps showcase the rivers and watercourses of the world, featuring the basins of selected regions, countries and continents.

The Grasshopper Geography project is the evolution of a hobby by Szucs. After releasing his work to the public, Robert started working exclusively on making maps, putting them up for sale to finance his volunteer work in various NGOs around the world.

I am working hard to offer new, colorful and scientifically accurate maps, with the highest quality possible. So I quit my previous job and started to dedicate my full time to Grasshopper Geography in the hopes that I can volunteer again to work in NGOs around the world.



— Robert Szucs

The following are some of the watershed maps available on the Grasshopper Geography website:

Africa

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Africa. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

Asia

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Asia. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

South America

Save this picture! Drainage basin of South America Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

North America

Save this picture! Drainage basin of North America. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

Europe

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Europe. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

Middle East

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Middle East. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

Russia

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Russia. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

Canada

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Canada. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

China

Save this picture! Drainage basin of China. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

United States

Save this picture! Drainage basin of United States. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

Brazil

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Brazil. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

India

Save this picture! Drainage basin of India. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

Australia

Save this picture! Drainage basin of Australia. Image © Robert Szucs / Grasshopper Geography

In addition to the river maps, Szucs also makes ones showcasing demographics, topography, and forests. You can find out more and purchase the maps on Grasshopper Geography.