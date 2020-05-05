Paris Plans to Maintain Anti-Pollution and Anti-Congestion Measures post Covid-19 Lockdown

Save this picture! PARIS, FRANCE March 22th 2020 : The Cyclist with medical mask on Champs Elysées empty during the period of containment measures due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Image via Shutterstock/ By Frederic Legrand - COMEO

Paris, just like Milan, is planning on keeping its streets car-free after the coronavirus lockdown. Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced plans to maintain the anti-pollution and anti-congestion measures introduced during the confinement period, as the city reopens.

Cities around the world are rethinking their transportation policies to avoid transmission of the coronavirus. Considering that car pollution can worsen the worldwide health crisis, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is planning on encouraging the use of bike lanes and buses by generating more spaces for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the city and reducing the number of cars in the center. In fact, she has proposed the creation of new, fully protected bike lanes from the city’s heart to the suburbs, so that more people can travel by bike across Greater Paris.

Last Tuesday, the mayor announced her intended strategies at the Paris City Council during talks on phasing out France’s national lockdown. Joining in logic her initial pre-coronavirus traffic plan of reducing the footprint of cars, Hidalgo’s vision includes wider sidewalks, greenery, and the conversion of lanes and parking spots into pedestrian-friendly walkways.

Save this picture! PARIS, FRANCE, MARCH 27: Empty street and Alexandre the third bridge with a view on the Invalides in Paris. Image via Shutterstock/ By Watch The World

I say in all firmness that it is out of the question that we allow ourselves to be invaded by cars, and by pollution. […] It will make the health crisis worse. Pollution is already in itself a health crisis and a danger — and pollution joined up with coronavirus is a particularly dangerous cocktail. So it’s out of the question to think that arriving in the heart of the city by car is any sort of solution, when it could actually aggravate the situation. -- Mayor Anne Hidalgo

Save this picture! PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 10, 2019: Traffic congestion in Paris, France. Image via Shutterstock/ By Tupungato

Regarding how to maintain social distancing measures in public transportation, the mayor requested that people in Greater Paris restrain from commuting to their jobs and continue working from home. In addition, people in the metro are required to wear face masks, while hand sanitizers will be available at all ticket barriers. Moreover, after the end of lockdown on May 11, official permission from national authorities will be required for any trip beyond a 100-kilometer zone around Paris.

