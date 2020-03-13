World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. Wooden Nursery / Djuric Tardio Architectes

Wooden Nursery / Djuric Tardio Architectes

Save this project
Wooden Nursery / Djuric Tardio Architectes

© Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Paris, France
  • Lead Architects: Clara Hernande, Pauline Mariez
  • Client: City of Paris - DFPE, department of the Family and early infancy
  • Construction : Henri Delion, Léa Morel
  • Structural Engineering: Bollinger + Grohmann
  • Economist: VPEAS
  • M&E Engineer: FACEA
  • Acoustics: AVEL Acoustique
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Program. The project concept grew out of a phase of research and development by the office. The request for proposals issued by the municipal government of Paris was an opportunity to implement this system to build a 48-cradle nursery. Modular and nomadic, the building fulfills the requirements for rehousing Parisian children deprived of their usual child care establishments undergoing works. Thus, the building is designed to be disassembled, moved and reassembled. Inaugurated in the 6th arrondissement where it will remain for 2 years, thereafter the nursery will be relocated to the 13th arrondissement, in keeping with the specifications brief.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Site. The French Senate made available to the city of Paris an area of the Jardin du Luxembourg located close to the Rue Guynemer. The sloping, tree-lined alley, whose tree roots could not be damaged by the construction, lay above quarries located at a depth of 15m below, which threatened the stability of the ground and trees above. The temporary construction of the nursery provided the Senate with the opportunity to fill these dangerous underlying cavities. The site will be restored to its initial state in 2 years’ time thanks to foundations on micro piles.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
Master plan
Master plan
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Architectural approach. The Jardin du Luxembourg is an exceptional site. Therefore, the building had to take into account the constraint of a short-term existence and the requirement of a harmonious insertion. This high-performing and bio-sourced building was designed with the principle of reversibility. It can be entirely reconfigured to be utilized for this program or others (emergency housing, offices, etc.), in order to serve new needs and future uses. The Luxembourg site will be identically returned to its original state in two years and the building will be erected elsewhere.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Construction system and materials. The design of the nursery is based on a primary dismountable structure inspired by a construction system of Jean Prouvé’s, enabling the manipulation of self-bearing modules. The assemblages are borrowed from traditional Japanese systems. The structural envelope is prefabricated in the workshop and the interior layout and utilities are also modular.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Jardin du Luxembourg, 7 Rue Guynemer, 75006 Paris, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Djuric Tardio Architectes
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school France
Cite: "Wooden Nursery / Djuric Tardio Architectes" 13 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935476/wooden-nursery-djuric-tardio-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream