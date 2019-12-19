World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Herzog & de Meuron Releases Conceptual Images of the Grand Canal Museum Complex in Hangzhou, China

Herzog & de Meuron Releases Conceptual Images of the Grand Canal Museum Complex in Hangzhou, China

Save this article
Herzog & de Meuron Releases Conceptual Images of the Grand Canal Museum Complex in Hangzhou, China

The Grand Canal Museum Complex in Hangzhou, China designed by Herzog & de Meuron reflects on the importance of this area in Chinese cultural and natural landscapes. The project illustrates the story of the Grand Canal, through a continuous dialogue between the water and the museum.

Save this picture!
Elevated Garden View. Image Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron
Elevated Garden View. Image Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Located on the main artery connecting the Grand Canal and the Hanggang River to other large urban development areas in Hangzhou’s north, the Grand Canal Museum Complex has a strategic pivotal position. Surrounded by water on 3 sides, a bold structure with a curved façade houses the museum and faces the river, “creating a visual and material dialogue between the subject and its narrator”. The proposal introduced also a gathering place at the Grand Canal.

The museum is centered on the plot. By elevating it by 12m and minimizing the structural elements that touch the ground, the space beneath the hovering museum is freed and thus provides extra covered and shaded public space for the people of Hangzhou and its many visitors. Large public functions such as a grand ballroom and a banquet room are strategically located under the elevated museum, within a veil-like glass façade, and serve as magnets for activities as well as facilitate access for crowd-drawing events. -- Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
Night View. Image Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron
Night View. Image Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

50 000 sqm of exhibition areas are organized on two floors. A vertical core connects the programs of the building, including a conference center on the lower floors, museum lobby in the middle and restaurants and hotel on top. With a flexible layout, the space can cater to a large variety of curatorial programs.

Anchored by “a large mountain-shaped conference center-hotel complex on the east side of the plot”, embodying a classic Chinese ideal of “water in the front, mountain in the back”, the project is directly in relation to the city and the natural environment. The façade consisting of large concave cast glass elements resembles “the sparkle of rippling water and amplifies the natural beauty of the Grand Canal”, whereas the other façade facing the “Mountain” is mineral and solid. Finally, the landscape design is conceived as a conceptual representation of the various regional floras found throughout China.

Save this picture!
Temporary Exhibition View. Image Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron
Temporary Exhibition View. Image Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Additional landscape is provided on top of the museum roof, amplifying the greenery of the project and enhancing its sustainability by integrating the roof landscape into a storm water management system. From here, much like from a mountain plateau, views of the Grand Canal and Hangzhou’s revered natural landscape as well as its ancient and new urban developments unfold. -- Herzog & de Meuron

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Herzog & de Meuron Releases Conceptual Images of the Grand Canal Museum Complex in Hangzhou, China" 19 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930558/herzog-and-de-meuron-releases-conceptual-images-of-the-grand-canal-museum-complex-in-hangzhou-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream