Call for submissions: LafargeHolcim Awards for Sustainable Construction

Save this picture! “Hydropuncture”, Global LafargeHolcim Awards Gold winning project 2018 in Mexico City. Image Courtesy of LafargeHolcim Foundation

Seeking international projects that combine sustainable construction practices with architectural excellence, the LafargeHolcim Awards are open for entries to their 6th cycle through February 25, 2020. The Awards offers a total of $2 million USD in prize money to projects and concepts from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials and construction technology, and related fields.

Save this picture! LafargeHolcim Awards 2017 for Middle East Africa prize handover ceremony in Nairobi. Winners celebrate their recognition in the world’s most significant competition for sustainable design.

The LafargeHolcim Awards accept submissions in two categories: the Main Category and the Next Generation category. The Main Category considers sustainable construction projects at an advanced stage of design with a high probability of realization, but construction/fabrication must not have started before January 1, 2019. The Next Generation category seeks visionary design concepts and bold ideas at a preliminary stage of design, including design studio and research work. To participate in this category, entrants may not be older than 30 years of age. Students and young professionals are also welcome to enter the Awards' Main Category with projects that have reached a more advanced stage of design.

Five independent juries composed of experts in sustainable construction will evaluate and rank submissions using the five “target issues” identified for sustainable construction:

Save this picture! Innovation and transferability – Progress. Image Courtesy of LafargeHolcim Foundation

1. Progress: Innovation and Transferability

Projects must demonstrate innovative approaches to sustainable development, pushing the envelope of practice and exploring new disciplinary frontiers. But importantly, breakthroughs and trend-setting discoveries must be transferable to a range of other applications. Materials should be recyclable and integrated within circular economies and the production of waste should be avoided throughout a structure’s use-cycle.

Save this picture! Ethical standards and social inclusion – People. . Image Courtesy of LafargeHolcim Foundation

2. People: Ethical Standards and Social Inclusion

Projects must adhere to the highest ethical standards and promote social inclusion at all stages of construction, from planning and building to use and servicing, to ensure an enduring positive impact on communities. Proposals must demonstrate how they enhance the collective realm and contribute to an affordable and socially inclusive habitat.

Save this picture! Resource and environmental performance – Planet. Image Courtesy of LafargeHolcim Foundation

3. Planet: Resources and Environmental Performance

Projects must exhibit a sensible use and management of natural resources throughout their entire life cycle. Long-term environmental concerns - especially pertaining to stocks and flows of material, water, and energy - should be an integral part of the design philosophy.

Save this picture! Economic viability and compatibility – Prosperity. Image Courtesy of LafargeHolcim Foundation

4. Prosperity: Economic Viability and Compatibility

Projects must be economically feasible and able to secure financing – whether from public, commercial, or concessional sources – while having a positive impact on society and the environment. Avoiding the wasteful consumption of material resources and limiting CO2 emissions, an economy of means in construction is to be promoted. Construction must adhere to the logic of circular economies.

Save this picture! Contextual and aesthetic impact – Place. Image Courtesy of LafargeHolcim Foundation

5. Place: Contextual and Aesthetic Impact

Projects must convey a high standard of architectural quality as a prevalent form of cultural expression. With space, form, and aesthetic impact of utmost significance, the material manifestation of the design must make a positive and lasting contribution to the physical, human, and cultural environment.