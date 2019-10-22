World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Grupo SP
  6. 2018
  7. House in Itu / Grupo SP

House in Itu / Grupo SP

Save this project
House in Itu / Grupo SP
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 51

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Brazil
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Grupo SP
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    775.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Nelson Kon, André Scarpa, Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Arteal, AutoDesk, Deca, Giamix, Santa Clara, Scaravelli e Savioli, Securit

  • Lead Architects

    Alvaro Puntoni, João Sodré

  • Design Team

    Alexandre Mendes, Bruno Satin, Gabriela Villas-Bôas, Micaela Vendrasco, Ricardo Fróes, Paola Ornaghi

  • Engineering

  • Landscape

    Tomás Rebollo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. A special program: a weekend residence for a family in an extensive area, set to become the main home in the medium term, defines the concept adopted for this project. The house is organized by a longitudinal circulation block that defines its settling on the plot: a 3 meters wide by 45 meters long concrete structure working as a beam. This volume, closed to the street and open to the site, houses the service areas and a gently sloped ramp, linking spaces at the mid-levels that accommodate the house to the ground slope.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

These different plans are organized into two blocks – bedrooms and living – that, added to the longitudinal block, define a central void, opened to the landscape, where both meeting and living activities converge. The presence of water brings life to this central square: a pool with concrete walls and the same flooring as the exterior areas, as an extension of the living floor. Located in a closed, non-urban neighborhood, characterized by extensive lots and remote houses, this block layout creates a kind of inner neighborhood, where it is possible to see and be seen, appeasing the feeling of solitude and isolation typical of these neighborhoods.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The concrete structure is organized and shaped according to the main characteristic of each block. In the volume containing the bedrooms, structural walls enclose the spaces that are by necessity more private, while in the living block, two slabs supported by alternating pillars and steel rods define a space almost entirely open the surrounding landscape. The structure of the longitudinal block admits a mixed solution: steel ramps hanged and fixed to the concrete beam that is, in the end, the main facade of the house. From the street, hardly any house at all. The house is the void and the void is like the house.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Grupo SP
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House in Itu / Grupo SP" [Casa em Itu / Grupo SP] 22 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926817/house-in-itu-grupo-sp/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream