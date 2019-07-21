World
Photographer Captures the Social and Physical Transformations of Shanghai

Photographer Captures the Social and Physical Transformations of Shanghai, © Greg Girard
© Greg Girard

Shanghai is a city full of contradictions. Beneath the towering skyscrapers and contemporary complexes, old houses and shops are tucked away, gradually falling apart. The city's disappearing streets caught the attention of many international photographers. Some displayed the relationship between old vs new, while others focused on the historic districts and their cultural significance.

Canadian photographer Greg Girard, who spent most of his time in Asia, examined the social and physical transformations of the Chinese city and published a photo-book titled “Phantom Shanghai”.

© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard
© Greg Girard

Dima Stouhi
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Photographer Captures the Social and Physical Transformations of Shanghai" 21 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

