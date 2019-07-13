World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Lake House Harmonizes the Architecture with Scenic Surrounding

Lake House Harmonizes the Architecture with Scenic Surrounding

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Lake House Harmonizes the Architecture with Scenic Surrounding
Save this picture!
Lake House Harmonizes the Architecture with Scenic Surrounding, © Wafai Architecture
© Wafai Architecture

Although small residential projects tend to be limited in spatial capacity, the design possibilities remain endless, especially if the project’s site is the biggest source of inspiration.

For a small family’s vacation home, Turin-based architecture firm Wafai Architects proposed a uniquely-designed luxury villa overlooking the picturesque Türlersee lake in Switzerland.

© Wafai Architecture © Wafai Architecture © Wafai Architecture © Wafai Architecture + 6

Save this picture!
© Wafai Architecture
© Wafai Architecture

The inspiration behind the project came from observing the features of the site, an area of lush forests surrounding the water. The architect chose to complement the project’s surroundings in some areas of the house, and strongly contrast them in other parts, resulting in a dynamic-looking house that still feels meshed with its site.

Save this picture!
© Wafai Architecture
© Wafai Architecture

The project’s distinct feature is how the surface of the wall gradually transforms into a roof element. The linear forms guide the eye into the background, blending the structure with the surrounding forest and lake. Indoors, the wall-turned-roof element moves around the entrance, creating a playful space which eventually leads to the glass facade. The design of the interior staircase mimics the curvilinear walls, harmonizing the interior space with the overall structure.

Save this picture!
© Wafai Architecture
© Wafai Architecture

In addition to the structure’s composition, the combination of wood and glass provide natural sunlight into the cozy neutral-colored interior spaces and a panoramic view of the forest, all while feeling sheltered within the warm wooden-covered walls.

Save this picture!
© Wafai Architecture
© Wafai Architecture

The project did not follow through as the client had difficulties acquiring the land.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Lake House Harmonizes the Architecture with Scenic Surrounding" 13 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920527/lake-house-harmonizes-the-architecture-with-scenic-surrounding/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream