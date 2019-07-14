World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. ONZ Repurpose Abandoned Stadium into Urban Park with Cultural Hub

ONZ Repurpose Abandoned Stadium into Urban Park with Cultural Hub

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ONZ Repurpose Abandoned Stadium into Urban Park with Cultural Hub
Save this picture!
ONZ Repurpose Abandoned Stadium into Urban Park with Cultural Hub, © ONZ Architects
© ONZ Architects

Aerial View | Night View. Image © ONZ Architects © ONZ Architects © ONZ Architects © ONZ Architects + 14

Antakya Atatürk Stadium of Hatay, Turkey, was originally built in 1950 but closed recently due to its inability to meet growing demand. In a new public project titled Green Wings, ONZ Architects aim to transform this former urban center into a new park with a cultural hub.

Save this picture!
© ONZ Architects
© ONZ Architects

Intended to provide respite from the dense urban fabric surrounding it, Green Wings is formed by 'curling up' the three corners of the triangular site, wrapping and isolating the park from the city. This 'curling' occurs through the slanted green roofs of three different public institutions at each corner: a library, a museum/exhibition space, and a cultural center. Receded from the street, these buildings leave room for smaller urban squares at each corner, connecting pedestrian and bicycle paths at the intersection of the city's circulation axes. The park at once responds to growing demands for an urban hub and constructs an isolated space for visitors to feel alone with nature. The main square at the center of the site additionally provides spaces for open-air activities and enriches urban life.

Save this picture!
© ONZ Architects
© ONZ Architects

From maximizing the green surface of the park to implementing passive cooling and natural ventilation through green roofs, central to ONZ's design is a focus on sustainability. Hatay being a province rich in solar energy, solar panels are to be mounted on roofs of the commercial buildings, covering a large part of the energy need. 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lilly Cao
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Lilly Cao. "ONZ Repurpose Abandoned Stadium into Urban Park with Cultural Hub" 14 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920512/onz-repurpose-abandoned-stadium-into-urban-park-with-cultural-hub/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream