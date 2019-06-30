World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. SAGA Space Architects Design Simulated Mars Habitat in Israeli Desert

SAGA Space Architects Design Simulated Mars Habitat in Israeli Desert

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
SAGA Space Architects Design Simulated Mars Habitat in Israeli Desert

In the Negev Desert of Israel, SAGA Space Architects are collaborating with D-MARS to build a Mars Lab Habitat that will simulate the conditions of living in a confined space on the hazardous surface of the red planet. The laboratory structure they’ve designed is an addition to D-MARS' existing Mars simulation habitat and will be part of a larger experiment. This habitat will serve as a prototype for a longer mission scheduled for 2020.

Exterior. Image © Edi Cliff Ent Interior. Image © Edi Cliff Ent Structure. Image © Edi Cliff Ent Algae ceiling. Image © Edi Cliff Ent + 21

SAGA hopes to help astronauts thrive on the surface of Mars, as opposed to merely surviving, which is enough of a challenge as is. The architecture of the Mars Lab is designed to be as lightweight as possible to minimize the amount of fuel needed for transport. The thin structure unfolds and deploys once on the surface, from an initial size of only 8 cubic meters (approximately 280 cubic feet) to its final size of 41.3 cubic meters (nearly 1,500 cubic feet).

Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Edi Cliff Ent
Interior. Image © Edi Cliff Ent

Another great challenge of inhabiting Mars is its lack of atmosphere, meaning astronauts must supply their own. The membrane enclosing the structure of the Mars Lab is flexible enough to fold and expand, yet strong enough to withstand at least one bar of atmospheric pressure, keeping the astronauts safe inside. To protect this membrane during transit and landing, the structure also includes a large, durable, armadillo-like shell which can be closed around it.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Edi Cliff Ent
Exterior. Image © Edi Cliff Ent

The same membrane serves another purpose as it allows light to pass through and reach the algae photobioreactor. In SAGA’s design, algae make up the basis of the life support system, which they chose to express architecturally rather than hiding it away. The algae’s photosynthesis takes in carbon dioxide while producing oxygen for those living in the habitat. Additionally, by surrounding themselves with water, which absorbs much of Mars’ harsh surface radiation, the astronauts are better protected and able to remain on the planet’s surface for a much longer period of time.

Save this picture!
Algae ceiling. Image © Edi Cliff Ent
Algae ceiling. Image © Edi Cliff Ent

This simulated Mars habitat allows the astronauts (or “Ramonauts, as D-MARS calls them) to live on-site as if they were truly explorers of a foreign planet. Their daily routines, including food, communication, and other challenges, will be similar to those which they would experience in the future, on a real planetary mission to Mars. The D-MARS experiment in the Negev Desert gives SAGA and all involved a chance to understand the difficulties, test prototypes and protocols, and prepare in advance for exploration of Mars and the rest of our solar system.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Megan Schires
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Megan Schires. "SAGA Space Architects Design Simulated Mars Habitat in Israeli Desert" 30 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919709/saga-space-architects-design-simulated-mars-habitat-in-israeli-desert/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream