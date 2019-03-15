New York City's Hudson Yards Is Finally Open to the Public

Save this picture! Aerial View of Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related-Oxford

New York City’s long awaited Hudson Yards has finally opened its doors to the public for the first time. Built on Midtown Manhattan’s West Side, the project is New York’s largest development to date and the United States’ largest private real estate development, covering almost 14 acres of land (more than 56,000 sqm) with polished residential towers, offices, plazas, gardens, shopping centers, and restaurants, all designed by some of the world’s most iconic architects.

Save this picture! Vessel. Image Courtesy of Michael Moran for Related-Oxford

The master plan’s most compelling structure, however, is the 'Vessel', a monumental copper-clad steel frame designed by Heatherwick Studio. Visitors are now able to climb the geometric staircase, and take a panoramic view of the new urban plan and the structure’s interlocking staircases.

Save this picture! Vessel . Image Courtesy of Michael Moran for Related-Oxford

Save this picture! Vessel. Image Courtesy of Michael Moran for Related-Oxford

The ‘Vessel’ consists of 154 interconnected flights, 80 landings, and 2,500 steps, spiraling around a total height of 150 feet. The reflective structure is situated at the center of the public plaza, designed in collaboration with Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects. The attraction will be open to visitors from 10 am to 9 pm daily, and tickets can be purchased for free online or on site.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Francis Dzikowski for Related-Oxford

A star-studded line up of architects have marked their presence on the luxurious landmark. World renowned architecture firms such as BIG, SOM, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Rockwell Group, and many others, have designed remarkable towers and structures, paying homage to the city of New York in their own unique style.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Francis Dzikowski for Related-Oxford

Save this picture! A Selection of Hudson Yards' Architects. Image Courtesy of Related-Oxford

Although the landmark is now open to the public, some towers remain unfinished, with completion dates yet to be announced.

