Diller Scofidio + Renfro's Hudson Yards Skyscraper Completed in Manhattan

Save this picture! Courtesy of Timothy Schenck for Related-Oxford

Construction has completed on Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s 15 Hudson Yards, an 88-story skyscraper marking the first residential project in the Manhattan masterplan. The scheme is now open with 60% of residential units already sold, totaling over $800 million in sales.

The tower marks DS+R’s first skyscraper, designed in collaboration with interiors architect Rockwell Group and executive architects Ismael Leyva. The scheme topped out in February 2018 to its architetural height of 914 feet.

+ 11

Save this picture! Courtesy of Timothy Schenck for Related-Oxford

Floorplans feature 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units, all outfitted with high-end finishes, with residents having access to 40,000 square feet of amenities. The 50th floor wellness spa features an aquatics center with a 75-foot-long pool, a fitness center with private classrooms, a beauty bar and a children’s learning center.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Timothy Schenck for Related-Oxford

Save this picture! Courtesy of Timothy Schenck for Related-Oxford

One floor up, a club room, private dining suites, a sound-proof screening room, a wine tasting room and a business center offer entertainment and lifestyle options. The shared spaces are capped with a skytop entertaining suite offering sweeping views of the city and the Hudson River. In addition, residents receive special benefits at neighboring Hudson Yards facilities.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Timothy Schenck for Related-Oxford

Over the past decade, we’ve had the opportunity to shape an urban ensemble comprised of a recreational, cultural and residential project for three diverse clients – working with the city on the High Line, with The Shed on a new cultural start-up, and now with Related on the first residential tower at Hudson Yards. The tower morphs from the orthogonal logic of the city streets upward into a contoured cloverleaf, with quadrants oriented to capture 360-degree views of the surrounding skyline. The glass facade renders a typically brittle, rigid material as organic and supple. The fluid transition results in uniquely shaped amenity floors that mark the shift from rental to condo residential units.

-Elizabeth Diller, Founding Partner, DS+R

Save this picture! Courtesy of Scott Frances for Related-Oxford

In addtion to 15 Hudson Yards, DS+R have designed a cultural center for the masterplan named "The Shed" which began construction in 2015. News of the scheme comes shortly after the firm released details of their New London Centre for Music, as well as images of their V&A East collaboration with RIBA Gold Medal winners O'Donnell + Tuomey.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Scott Frances for Related-Oxford

The first phase of Hudson Yards – including 15 Hudson Yards as well as five other commercial and residential towers, The Shed, the Public Square and Gardens, “Vessel,” and The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards – is expected to open to the public by March of this year.