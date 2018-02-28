Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rockwell Group's 15 Hudson Yards Tops Out

Hudson Yards’ first condominium tower, 15 Hudson Yards, has topped out at its full architectural height of 914 feet, with exterior cladding also more than halfway complete. Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro (the firm’s first true skyscraper) in collaboration with Rockwell Group, the tower will contain a total of 285 residences, half of which have already been sold.

+ 30

Save this picture! 15 Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related-Oxford

Currently available floorplans include 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units, all outfitted with high-end finishes. Residents will also have access to 40,000 square feet of amenities. The 50th floor wellness spa will feature an aquatics center with a 75-foot-long pool, a fitness center with private classrooms, a beauty bar and a children’s learning center. One floor up, a club room, private dining suites, a sound-proof screening room, a wine tasting room and a buisness center will offer entertainment and lifestyle options. The shared spaces are capped with a skytop entertaining suite offering sweeping views of the city and the Hudson River. In addition, residents will receive special benefits at neighboring Hudson Yards facilities.

“Everything you need to live an enriched lifestyle is available right near your home,” said Sherry Tobak, Senior Vice President of Related Sales. “Fifteen Hudson Yards sits adjacent to The Shed, New York’s first arts center to commission new work across the performing arts, visual arts, and popular culture; a diverse restaurant and retail collection; new parks; and robust neighborhood health and wellness amenities.”

Save this picture! Duplex Penthouse interior. Image Courtesy of Related-Oxford

Save this picture! Wine Tasting Room. Image Courtesy of Related-Oxford

The first phase of Hudson Yards – including 15 Hudson Yards as well as five other commercial and residential towers, The Shed, the Public Square and Gardens, “Vessel,” and The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards – is expected to open to the public March of 2019.

Check out a timelapse of the building’s construction below.

News via Related-Oxford