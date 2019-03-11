World
SOM Reveals 35 Hudson Yards Tower for New York

SOM Reveals 35 Hudson Yards Tower for New York
35 Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related Oxford
35 Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related Oxford

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill have revealed new images of their design for 35 Hudson Yards, a new tower that will be part of the largest private real estate development in the history of the United States. SOM provided architectural design and structural engineering services for the mixed-use tower in New York, which is set to become the tallest residential building in Hudson Yards. Standing 1,000 feet tall, the project will express transitions in program as a series of setbacks twisting around the tower.

35 Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related Oxford
35 Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related Oxford
35 Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related Oxford
35 Hudson Yards. Image Courtesy of Related Oxford

The 1.1 million square-foot project will include 143 private residences, a luxury hotel, fitness club and spa, offices, and ground-floor retail. Clad in limestone and glass, terraces at each setback around the tower will create outdoor gardens that become smaller and more frequent toward the top of the tower. 35 Hudson Yards is located at the southeast corner of 33rd Street and 11th Avenue, and residents will be surrounded by parks with direct access to the High Line and Hudson Park & Boulevard. Offering views of Manhattan and the Hudson River, the design was created by David Childs, the architect behind the One World Trade Center.

35 Hudson Yards is set for completion in 2019.

News Architecture News
