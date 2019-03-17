World
These 13 Designs by IKEA Make Life Easier (and More Equitable) for Differently-Abled People

These 13 Designs by IKEA Make Life Easier (and More Equitable) for Differently-Abled People
These 13 Designs by IKEA Make Life Easier (and More Equitable) for Differently-Abled People, ThisAbles Project. Image © IKEA / Milbat NGO / Access Israel
Architects' general ignorance about the needs and requirements for people with special needs is worrisome. Beyond complying with mandatory regulations (different in each country), the quality of life for different-abled people depends on specific and daily factors that go beyond a railing or a ramp, and are often left in the hands of professionals who have never dealt with such issues.

This Ables, a project developed by IKEA and the non-profit organizations Milbat and Access Israel, provides an excellent resource for how to create an equitable design in the smallest and simplest of details. From door handles that are can be opened with a forearm to a couch lift that enables users to sit down and get up easily, these 13 products are available to the general public on ThisAbles.com. Some products can even be 3D-printed independently.

See the video below for more details of the project.

Although I have cerebral palsy, I do everything I can to conduct myself like everyone else, but in my own home or all place, I'm surrounded by furniture crying out cripple.
- Eldar

As architects, how can we incorporate solutions that provide substantial contributions to the lives of all people? We invite you to assist the project by sharing problems or solutions that will expand the number of available accessibility products.

'Couch Lift' by ThisAbles Project. Image © IKEA / Milbat NGO / Access Israel
'Cane By Me' by ThisAbles Project. Image © IKEA / Milbat NGO / Access Israel
About this author
José Tomás Franco
Author

Cite: José Tomás Franco. "These 13 Designs by IKEA Make Life Easier (and More Equitable) for Differently-Abled People" 17 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913265/these-13-designs-by-ikea-make-life-easier-and-equal-for-people-with-disabilities/> ISSN 0719-8884

