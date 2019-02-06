World
  The Profound Symbolism of the Jewish Museum, Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy

The Profound Symbolism of the Jewish Museum, Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy

The Profound Symbolism of the Jewish Museum, Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy
The Profound Symbolism of the Jewish Museum, Through the Lens of Bahaa Ghoussainy, © Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

In the heart of Berlin resides an architectural metaphor of invisibility, emptiness, and anarchy forged by the Second World War upon the Jewish citizens. The expansion of the original Jewish museum, which was first organized as an anonymous competition by the Berlin government, was proposed as a means of bringing back Jewish presence, retracing their culture and religion into the German city. Renowned architect Daniel Libeskind, who was chosen to develop the project, used architecture as a form of expression, and created a museum that narrates the Jewish civilization before, during, and after the Holocaust.

Lebanese architectural photographer, Bahaa Ghoussainy, captured Libeskind’s symbolic creation in a new series of raw photographs, displaying its sense of emptiness, loss of direction, and disorder. The architect’s “hopeful” intentions are distinctly exhibited in Ghoussainy’s photographs as he captures the space’s fragments of light entering through the narrow concrete passages.

© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Dima Stouhi
