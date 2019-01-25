World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. BIG Designs a 21st Century Ruin for Oakland's Coliseum

BIG Designs a 21st Century Ruin for Oakland's Coliseum

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
BIG Designs a 21st Century Ruin for Oakland's Coliseum
Save this picture!
BIG Designs a 21st Century Ruin for Oakland's Coliseum, Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

After revealing the design for the new Oakland Athletics baseball stadium, Bjarke Ingels Group has proposed a new use for the existing 51-year-old Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The existing stadium will be overhauled into a new commercial and housing hub to create new economic, cultural, and recreational opportunities. The Coliseum will be converted into a sunken amphitheater at the heart of a new municipal park.

Save this picture!
Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Under the proposed plan, the Coliseum park would include the adaptive reuse of the Oracle Arena, currently used by the Golden State Warriors basketball team. The proposed park will include a tech campus, mix-used housing, education spaces and a business park. The 140-acre Coliseum property in East Oakland would feature a "ruin" of the old stadium. As Bjarke Ingels said, "We want to preserve the field of the A’s, like when you visit Rome and come across urban ruins." The resulting area would be open for public use.

Save this picture!
Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG's design focused on the concept of urban islands in a green landscape. In turn, a series of trails and roads would lead to the surrounding East Oakland communities. The A’s are currently attempting to work out a deal for use of the Coliseum, including purchasing the complex for $135 million. A project timeline has not been finalized, but the team hopes the park can be open for the 2021 season.

News via San Francisco Chronicle

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "BIG Designs a 21st Century Ruin for Oakland's Coliseum" 25 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910175/big-designs-a-21st-century-ruin-for-oaklands-coliseum/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream