The Most Liked Instagram Posts of 2018

In the current iteration of our digital age, Instagram is king. With 1 billion active monthly users, Instagram has become the go-to visual platform for showcasing a wide variety of architectural typologies and styles, city views, and stunning edifices. Since its inception in 2010, the online space has provided constant and continuous inspiration for architects, designers, and lovers of photography. It is an entirely digital architectural community, free of bias, open to all. As Instagram continues to be a vital tool in the field of architecture, we take a look back on the year's 20 most-liked photos posted to our ArchDaily account.
20. Piedrabuena House / MUKAarquitectura
Piedrabuena House 🖋️ @mukaarquitectura 📸 @_javiercallejas 📍 Ciudad Real, #Spain
19. Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson
"Cirkelbroen celebrates pedestrians." | Cirkelbroen Bridge 🖋 @studioolafureliasson 📸 Anders Sune Berg 📍#Denmark
18. Rumah Padang Linjong / Patishandika
This concrete and wood living space was built for storing and listening to vinyls. Link in bio. | Rumah Padang Linjong 🖊️ @patisandhika 📸 @tommasorivaphotography📍 Bali, #Indonesia
17. EENWERK & Irma Boom Office / Barend Koolhaas
Occupying an open space between a row of early 20th century houses "EENWERK" is a 155m², three floor, transparent office space. | EENWERK & Irma Boom Office 🖋️ @barend_koolhaas 📸 @peter_tijhuis 📍 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
16. Disturbed Rhythm Photographed by @Serjios
"This is the facade of the IBL Bank in Achrafieh, Beirut. It is the work of architect Karim Bacha. The grids actually open in groups unlike in this picture where only one grid was opened by a technician. I have always been a fan of optical art and I find this image to have an interesting optical effect. I call it Disturbed Rhythm." 📸 - @serjios
15. Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
14. Pirajá House / Estúdio BRA
13. Solid Concrete Studio + Gallery / ASWA
12. Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
This closed-brick moving facade creates a paradoxical perception of light and shadow. Link in bio. | Administrative Building Textilverband 🖋️ Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten 📸 Thomas Wrede 📍 Münster, #Germany
11. B+B House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Renata Furlanetto + Galeria Arquitetos
B+B House 🖋 Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan+ Renata Furlanetto+ Galeria Arquitetos 📷 @fernandogguerra 📍#Brazil
10. Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
Just a few steps from renowned Mexican photographer @gracielaiturbide's house, a work that above all sought silence, synthesis, continuous, repetitive and almost obsessive use of a single material: clay. Link in bio. | Iturbide Studio 🖊️ @taller_rocha_carrillo 📸 @rafaelgamo 📍 Mexico City, #Mexico
9. The Game Photographed by @Serjios
"It is not about what you see, but how you see it that pushes reality closer to art." This month, we'll be sharing photos from our ArchDaily featured photographer @serjios. Serge Najjar's work "focuses on capturing unplanned moments in and around Beirut by using geometry, textures or the effect of light and shadows through architectural facades or openings while integrating workers who happen to be there." - This photo is entitled "The Game," and was taken in the Keserouan area in the Metn (northern part of Lebanon). It caught my eye because it reminded me of a mix of El Lissitzky's Wolkenbügel and some of his architectural drawings. The abstraction of the structure is brought back to real life by the man shown in the window's last floor. - @serjios
8. The House Of Secret Gardens / Spasm Design
Shadows. Link in bio | The House of Secret Gardens 🖋 @spasmdesignarchitects 📸 @umangshahphotography 📍#India
7. Yardhouse / Assemble
This multi-colored concrete facade. | Yardhouse 🖋️ Assemble 📸 David Grandorge📍London, #UnitedKingdom
6. Root Bench / Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Now this is public furniture. Link in bio. | Root Bench 🖋️ @ylee2345 📸 Kyungsub Shin, Dae Won Lee, + Kyung Mo Choi 📍 Seoul, #SouthKorea
5. The HUT / 23o5 studio
4. Brasilia National Stadium / gmp Architekten + schlaich bergermann und partner + Castro Mello Arquitetos
Brasilia National Stadium's "Forest of Columns." 🖋 gmp Architekten + schlaich bergermann und partner + Castro Mello Arquitetos 📸 @marcusbredt 📍#brazil
3. The Farnsworth House / Mies van der Rohe
2. Pigalle Duperré / Ill-Studio
Pigalle Duperré 🖋 @illstudio 📸 @sebastienmichelini 📍#France
1. National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind
National Holocaust Monument 🖋 @daniellibeskind 📸 doublespace photography 📍Ontario, #Canada