World
World
  Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

  Curated by Danae Santibañez
Offices
Mexico City, Mexico
  Design:Mauricio Rocha, Gabriela Carrillo
  Collaborators:Rafael Carrillo, Gerson Huerta, Pavel Escobedo, Esterlina Campuzano, Elizabeth Waites, Enrique Ibarra.
  Models:Francisco Ortiz
  Construction:Rafael Carrillo – Taller 499
  Structural Engineering:Grupo SAI Gerson Huerta – Ingeniería Estructural Sismoresistente
  Mep:Tomás Rodríguez
  Client:Graciela Iturbide
  City:Mexico City
  Country:Mexico
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. On a plot of 7x14 in the Barrio del Niño Jesús and just a few steps from Graciela Iturbide's house, a small tower of only three levels extruded in a literal way, extrudes its measurements in plan to become a solid piece of clay that de-constructs before its own materiality in very thin and almost imperceptible tensions of steel.

© Rafael Gamo

Inside, three planes of wood, concrete, and marble appear stretched from one side to another creating a pair of voids of multiple heights, probably plagued in the near future by patios with gardens, authorship of its owner.

© Rafael Gamo

Their interior facades insinuate in an almost imperceptible way the conditions of the adjacencies that surround them with a sieve that lets or does not pass the light and later become shadows.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The service area, the circulations and the large bookcase are grouped in a vertical element that is integrated into the container walls to practically disappear and only give body to the volume.

Section
© Rafael Gamo
FacadeSection
A work that above all sought silence, synthesis, continuous, repetitive and almost obsessive use of a single material. A strategic use of the "form" and proportions to make the concrete disappear from the structure and become almost self-supporting.

© Rafael Gamo

A work that seeks to be mass and emptiness, an ethereal volume that disappears with light and shadow; that it ceases to be, so that the powerful atmosphere that transpires this woman that we so admire inhabits it and makes it his.

© Rafael Gamo
Isometric
© Rafael Gamo

Project location

Address:1, 1a Cda. Heliotropo 2, Barrio del Niño Jesús, 04330 , CDMX, Mexico

Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
