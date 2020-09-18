Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Rumah Padang Linjong Residence / Patishandika

Rumah Padang Linjong Residence / Patishandika

Save this project
Rumah Padang Linjong Residence / Patishandika

© Tommaso Riva© Tommaso Riva© Tommaso Riva© Tommaso Riva+ 36

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, House Interiors
Indonesia
  • Architects: Patishandika
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  512
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tommaso Riva
  • Design Concept:Daniel Mitchell
  • Builder:Leonardus
  • Builder Supervisor:Henry Dharmawan
  • Landscape:Owner
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

Text description provided by the architects. The residence was built in 3 years, located in Bali Indonesia. The main materials chosen were concrete and wood. Staying to a minimum choice to complement the natural landscape and environment. The house has a split leveling, so as you enter you can see into different spaces on different levels.

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

An overhanging concrete slab hangs on the side of the house, not only for a tropical brutalist aesthetic but functional to keep the direct sun from penetrating the double-height windows. The main living feature is a double-height void and upper-level music space for audiophile listening and Vinyls record archive. Studio space compromises of a box structure and an outdoor bathroom are situated on the ground floor which gives tropical living vibes.

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

The kitchen and dining area is full with no walls. All open to maintain the outdoor-indoor living and letting the cool breeze throughout the day. A bridge over the living room connects the upper floor bedrooms. The overgrown landscape softens the hard concrete structure and will continue to grow.

Save this picture!
© Tommaso Riva
© Tommaso Riva

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Patishandika
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "Rumah Padang Linjong Residence / Patishandika" 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906540/rumah-padang-linjong-patishandika> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tommaso Riva

巴厘岛私宅，混凝土与木融入自然风景 / Patishandika

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream