  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
  6. 2018
  Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

  • 02:00 - 8 November, 2018
Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten, © Thomas Wrede
© Thomas Wrede

© Reimund Braun © Reimund Braun © Reimund Braun © Reimund Braun + 13

  • Structure / Construction Management

    Gantert + Wiemeler engineering planning

  • Technical Building Equipment

    Ingenieurbüro Nordhorn GmbH & Co. KG

  • Landscaping

    Tamkus landscape architecture

  • Project Management

    agn Niederberghaus & Partner GmbH
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Reimund Braun
© Reimund Braun

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept of the building for the Association of the Northwest German Textile and Garment Industry aims to provide all employees with a view of the picturesque landscape to the north and to welcome those arriving from the south with a strong textile image. The elongated structure is enclosed on three sides by a completely closed brick facade. The volume closed to the east, south, and west and open to the north is the basis for an energy-optimized office building.

© Reimund Braun
© Reimund Braun
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Reimund Braun
© Reimund Braun

The inspiration for the brick facade is the alabaster fold of the Beethoven statue by Max Klinger, which is located in the Leipzig Bilder Museum. Max Klinger created a paradoxical perception here. The viewer sees a seemingly fluent light scarf over the knees of Beethoven and recognizes at the same time that it consists of solid stone. Following this image, behet bondzio lin architekten employ six special stones with a gradient that increases in gradient, creating a seemingly moving facade of light and shadow. The analogy to a light cloth over which the wind blows arises.

© Thomas Wrede
© Thomas Wrede
Scheme
Scheme
© Reimund Braun
© Reimund Braun

The separation and easy movement of the building volume creates a pre-area that receives the users and visitors and leads them into the building. To the north, it opens almost completely over a glass facade to the exceptionally beautiful landscape. Due to the north orientation, all rooms are well supplied with daylight and do not require sun protection. This allows even in midsummer the full-time view of the employees in the countryside.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Germany
Cite: "Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten" 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905428/administrative-building-textilverband-behet-bondzio-lin-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

