Administrative Building Textilverband / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Structure / Construction Management Gantert + Wiemeler engineering planning

Technical Building Equipment Ingenieurbüro Nordhorn GmbH & Co. KG

Landscaping Tamkus landscape architecture

Project Management agn Niederberghaus & Partner GmbH More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept of the building for the Association of the Northwest German Textile and Garment Industry aims to provide all employees with a view of the picturesque landscape to the north and to welcome those arriving from the south with a strong textile image. The elongated structure is enclosed on three sides by a completely closed brick facade. The volume closed to the east, south, and west and open to the north is the basis for an energy-optimized office building.

The inspiration for the brick facade is the alabaster fold of the Beethoven statue by Max Klinger, which is located in the Leipzig Bilder Museum. Max Klinger created a paradoxical perception here. The viewer sees a seemingly fluent light scarf over the knees of Beethoven and recognizes at the same time that it consists of solid stone. Following this image, behet bondzio lin architekten employ six special stones with a gradient that increases in gradient, creating a seemingly moving facade of light and shadow. The analogy to a light cloth over which the wind blows arises.

The separation and easy movement of the building volume creates a pre-area that receives the users and visitors and leads them into the building. To the north, it opens almost completely over a glass facade to the exceptionally beautiful landscape. Due to the north orientation, all rooms are well supplied with daylight and do not require sun protection. This allows even in midsummer the full-time view of the employees in the countryside.