Scary People in Architectural Photography

Halloween. A day plagued by ghost, ghouls, and goblins. Historically, on All Hallows' Evening, many believed that spirits could return to the earthly world. On this frightful occasion, we’re highlighting phantoms from the beyond that have entered the architectural realm. Below, 13 hellish projects and their supernatural counterparts. Scroll down if you dare.
The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architecte
The Focal Length / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio
The Sports Pavilion / Horomystudio
Tobogan House / Z4Z4 AAA
Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata
Baladrar House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos
Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects
DD16 / BIO-architects
Les Lumieres a la Campagne / Arch Studio 314
Three Apartments in Madrid / Fast and Furious Production Office
Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado
Espinar House / Miguel de Guzmán + Veidimanna Protum
Choreographed Performance at Farnsworth House Explores “Queer Space” in the Work of Mies van der Rohe
This article was originally published on October 31, 2018.