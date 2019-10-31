Scary People in Architectural Photography

Halloween. A day plagued by ghost, ghouls, and goblins. Historically, on All Hallows' Evening, many believed that spirits could return to the earthly world. On this frightful occasion, we’re highlighting phantoms from the beyond that have entered the architectural realm. Below, 13 hellish projects and their supernatural counterparts. Scroll down if you dare.

Save this picture! The Barn / ZIEGLER Antonin architect

Save this picture! The Focal Length / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

Save this picture! Baladrar House / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Save this picture! Les Lumieres a la Campagne / Arch Studio 314

Save this picture! Three Apartments in Madrid / Fast and Furious Production Office

Save this picture! Shelton Marshall Residence / El Dorado

Save this picture! Espinar House / Miguel de Guzmán + Veidimanna Protum

Save this picture! Choreographed Performance at Farnsworth House Explores “Queer Space” in the Work of Mies van der Rohe.jpg

This article was originally published on October 31, 2018.