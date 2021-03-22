We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Natural Light and Ventilation: 17 Remarkable Courtyards

Natural Light and Ventilation: 17 Remarkable Courtyards

Natural Light and Ventilation: 17 Remarkable Courtyards

This week we present a selection of 17 excellent images of interior courtyards. These spaces bring many advantages to a design such as increased natural light and improved ventilation conditions, while providing occupants with direct access to the outside and to nature. Below is a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Quang Dam, Fran Parente, and Pablo Blanco.

César Béjar

V House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Curro Palacios Taberner

Pedro House / VDV ARQ

© Curro Palacios Taberner
© Curro Palacios Taberner

Fran Parente

Jardins House / CR2 Arquitetura

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Nguyen Tien Thanh

Brick Cave / H&P Architects

© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh

Erieta Attali

Aloni / decaARCHITECTURE

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Luis Gordoa

Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Roland Halbe

Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Pablo Blanco

El Internado / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

Yoon Joonhwan

Siyeonjae / DESIGN GROUP COLLABO

© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

Rafael Gamo

La Tallera / Frida Escobedo

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Paul Warchol

Inverted Warehouse-Townhouse / Dean-Wolf Architects

© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Rafael Gamo

AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Nelson Kon

Mipibu House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Yousuke Harigane

Living with Sun Light / MOVEDESIGN

© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

Fran Parente

Jardins House / CR2 Arquitetura

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Quang Dam

Uncle's House / 3 Atelier

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 11, 2018.

María Francisca González
Cite: María Francisca González. "Natural Light and Ventilation: 17 Remarkable Courtyards" [Luz natural, ventilación y naturaleza: 17 patios interiores notables] 22 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895476/natural-light-and-ventilation-17-remarkable-interior-courtyards> ISSN 0719-8884
