Natural Light and Ventilation: 17 Remarkable Courtyards

This week we present a selection of 17 excellent images of interior courtyards. These spaces bring many advantages to a design such as increased natural light and improved ventilation conditions, while providing occupants with direct access to the outside and to nature. Below is a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Quang Dam, Fran Parente, and Pablo Blanco.

+ 17

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 11, 2018.