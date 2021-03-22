Natural Light and Ventilation: 17 Remarkable Courtyards

This week we present a selection of 17 excellent images of interior courtyards. These spaces bring many advantages to a design such as increased natural light and improved ventilation conditions, while providing occupants with direct access to the outside and to nature. Below is a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Quang Dam, Fran Parente, and Pablo Blanco.
César Béjar
V House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos
Curro Palacios Taberner
Pedro House / VDV ARQ
Fran Parente
Jardins House / CR2 Arquitetura
Nguyen Tien Thanh
Brick Cave / H&P Architects
Erieta Attali
Aloni / decaARCHITECTURE
Luis Gordoa
Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Roland Halbe
Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza
Pablo Blanco
El Internado / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
Yoon Joonhwan
Siyeonjae / DESIGN GROUP COLLABO
Rafael Gamo
La Tallera / Frida Escobedo
Paul Warchol
Inverted Warehouse-Townhouse / Dean-Wolf Architects
Rafael Gamo
AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Nelson Kon
Mipibu House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Yousuke Harigane
Living with Sun Light / MOVEDESIGN
Fran Parente
Jardins House / CR2 Arquitetura
Quang Dam
Uncle's House / 3 Atelier
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 11, 2018.