Drone Footage Shows Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum Tower Nearing Completion

New drone footage and photographs have been released of the One Thousand Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, as work progresses in Miami, Florida. Having topped out in February 2018, the 62-story residential tower is due for completion later in the year.

The new imagery showcases the 700-foot-high (210-meter-high) tower’s curved structural exoskeleton, comprising 5,000 pieces of glass-fiber-reinforced concrete. The photo gallery also offers some of the first images of the scheme’s interior spaces, still under construction, showing the influence of the exoskeleton on the internal environment.

+ 29

The One Thousand Museum was Zaha Hadid’s first residential tower in the Western Hemisphere, and one the final projects designed by Hadid in her lifetime. When completed, the scheme will contain a range of residential options, including half-floor and full-floor residences, duplex townhomes, and a single duplex penthouse. The tower is the first building in the United States to utilize glass-fiber-reinforced concrete as a permanent formwork, with 5,000 pieces shipped from Dubai early in the construction process.

In February of this year, a documentary on the tower’s construction was released by PBS, the season premiere of the documentary entitled “Impossible Builds." Profiling some of the world’s most ambitious, technologically advanced construction projects, the documentary describes the One Thousand Museum as "one of the most complex skyscrapers ever to make it off the drawing board."

Save this picture! Courtesy of One Thousand Museum

Save this picture! Courtesy of One Thousand Museum

Save this picture! Courtesy of One Thousand Museum

Save this picture! Courtesy of One Thousand Museum

Save this picture! Courtesy of One Thousand Museum

Save this picture! Courtesy of One Thousand Museum

News via: One Thousand Museum