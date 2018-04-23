World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Explore These Architecturally Innovative Bookcases

Explore These Architecturally Innovative Bookcases

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Explore These Architecturally Innovative Bookcases
Save this picture!
Explore These Architecturally Innovative Bookcases, © Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

At first, books were kept in chests but as they became published in bulk they moved into the cupboard. The doors came off and the bookcase began to evolve. Today, bookcases can be integral architectural elements that shape space and, in some cases, even light. In celebration of International Day of the Book on April 23rd, ArchDaily compiled this round-up of architecturally, innovative bookcases.

Scroll down to see inventive architectural book storage from Alberto KalachARCHSTUDIOToyo Ito, and more. 

Courtesy of Alberto Kalach © Tsukui Teruaki © Dirk Weiblen © Jaime Navarro + 17

Jose Vasconcelos  Library / Alberto Kalach

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alberto Kalach
Courtesy of Alberto Kalach

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Underground Forest in Onepark Gubei / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
© CreatAR - AI Qing & SHI Kaicheng
© CreatAR - AI Qing & SHI Kaicheng

Beyazıt State Library / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture!
© Emre Dörter
© Emre Dörter

Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito & Associates

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

Save this picture!
© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

Altlife Bookstore in Ningbo / Kokaistudios

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Tongling New Library / yue-design

Save this picture!
Courtesy of yue-design
Courtesy of yue-design

Rong Bao Zhai Coffee Bookstore / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
© WANG Ning archstudio coffee
© WANG Ning archstudio coffee

CREC Sales Pavilion & Library / Van Wang Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Van Wang Architects
Courtesy of Van Wang Architects

Conarte Bookstore / Anagrama

Save this picture!
© Estudio Tampiquito
© Estudio Tampiquito

Haitang Villa / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
© Magic Penny archstudio
© Magic Penny archstudio

The City of the Books and the Images / Taller 6A

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Story Pod / Atelier Kastelic Buffey

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

Eaves House / mA-style architects

Save this picture!
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

Enclave Book Pavilion / Aether Architects

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Explore These Architecturally Innovative Bookcases" 23 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892208/explore-these-architecturally-innovative-bookcases/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »