World
ArchDaily
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Shinsuke Fujii Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

  • 20:00 - 2 April, 2018
Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects
Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects, © Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

© Tsukui Teruaki

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

Text description provided by the architects. By making the wall diagonal, a new easy-to-use bookshelf integrated with the building was born. Because all the shelves of the bookshelf are inclined, children, women and old people can easily climb without a ladder, and books of high position can be easily taken out and put in. In addition, books don't collapse when an earthquake occurs. 

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

In Japan where rain often falls, oblique walls play a role as a roof of approach to the entrance. The vertical side plate is used as the pillar (38X235@455) of the structure.

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

The horizontal shelf functions to prevent buckling of 4 m long pillars. From the viewpoint of a safe bookshelf, a new relationship of housing - structure - bookshelf has been created.

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki
Sections
Sections
© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects" 02 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891669/bookshelf-house-shinsuke-fujii-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tsukui Teruaki

书虫之家，书架也可攀爬 / 藤井伸介建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »