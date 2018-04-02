Bookshelf House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. By making the wall diagonal, a new easy-to-use bookshelf integrated with the building was born. Because all the shelves of the bookshelf are inclined, children, women and old people can easily climb without a ladder, and books of high position can be easily taken out and put in. In addition, books don't collapse when an earthquake occurs.

In Japan where rain often falls, oblique walls play a role as a roof of approach to the entrance. The vertical side plate is used as the pillar (38X235@455) of the structure.

The horizontal shelf functions to prevent buckling of 4 m long pillars. From the viewpoint of a safe bookshelf, a new relationship of housing - structure - bookshelf has been created.