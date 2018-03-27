World
  3. COBE & BIG Reveal Images of "Waterfall" Proposal for Copenhagen Aquatic Center

COBE & BIG Reveal Images of "Waterfall" Proposal for Copenhagen Aquatic Center

COBE & BIG Reveal Images of "Waterfall" Proposal for Copenhagen Aquatic Center
COBE & BIG Reveal Images of "Waterfall" Proposal for Copenhagen Aquatic Center, Courtesy of COBE / BIG
Danish firm COBE has released images of their proposed aquatic center in Copenhagen Harbor, a scheme entered for a design competition which was won by Kengo Kuma. The proposal, designed in collaboration with Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG), formed part of COBE’s competition-winning masterplan for Paper Island, which was chosen for development in 2016.

Courtesy of COBE / BIG Courtesy of COBE / BIG Courtesy of COBE / BIG Courtesy of COBE / BIG + 11

Courtesy of COBE / BIG
Courtesy of COBE / BIG
The COBE proposal for the aquatic center, named “The Waterfall,” consists of a large public hall containing a range of aquatic facilities connected by a “continuous cascading flow of waterfalls.” The profile of the center adheres to the distinctive roof motif of the Paper Island masterplan, with large sloping surfaces and gables orientated towards the harbor waterfront, and a twisted form addressing both the harbor and surrounding public space.

Courtesy of COBE / BIG
Courtesy of COBE / BIG
With a simple gesture of twisting the top, the aquatics center addresses both the harbor and the inner courtyard on Paper Island, becoming a part of the informal, vivid public life on the island as well as placing it amongst some of the most important cultural institutions along the harbor front of Copenhagen.
- COBE

Courtesy of COBE / BIG
Courtesy of COBE / BIG
Having prevailed in the design competition, Kengo Kuma's aquatic center will form part of a masterplan for the artificial Paper Island, which also includes housing, commercial space, and galleries. The masterplan was designed by COBE following an international competition in 2016, with the aquatic center being the focus of a separate design competition in 2017. Apart from Kengo Kuma and COBE, the competition for the aquatic center attracted submissions from firms such as AART3XN, and Studio Octopi.

Courtesy of COBE / BIG
Courtesy of COBE / BIG
News via: COBE

  • Architects

    Bjarke Ingels Group, COBE

  • Location

    Trangravsvej, 1436 København K, Denmark

  • Client

    City of Copenhagen

  • Landscape Architects

    SLA

  • Engineering

    Hundsbæk & Henriksen, DEM & Esbensen, Teknologisk Institut

  • Acoustics

    Gade & Mortensen Akustik

  • Artists

    A-Kassen

  • Area

    5000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

Kengo Kuma & Associates Reveal Plans for New Aquatics Centre on Copenhagen's Waterfront

Kengo Kuma & Associates, led by Yuki Ikeguchi partner in charge, have recently won a competition to design a new waterfront cultural centre as part of the masterplan for Copenhagen's Paper Island. The unique cone shaped form will combine facilities for sports associations, harbour baths and an indoor/outdoor pool along the edge of the main canal.

COBE Chosen to Develop Christiansholm Island in Copenhagen

COBE has been announced as winner of an international competition to masterplan Christiansholm island (also known as Paper Island) in Copenhagen 's inner harbor. COBE's plan calls to replace the artificial island's existing warehouses with new "Copenhagen Halls" that are topped with housing and commercial space, and anchored by "informal, public functions," such as event, gallery and swimming halls.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
