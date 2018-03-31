Save this picture! Smart Configurations for Small Kitchens

Small spaces sometimes have to host essential functions. How can you incorporate the kitchen into your design in the best possible way when your floor space is limited? We have thoroughly reviewed our published projects to select 7 houses in which the architects have effectively solved this problem, using intelligent and innovative configurations.



These kitchens manage to appear larger than they really are when attached to neighboring spaces such as living rooms or dining rooms. In themselves, they are kitchens that occupy very small spaces, opting for a different approach to the traditional kitchen that normally occupies an independent and exclusive room.

In this case, the architects have remodeled a narrow house in Carlton North, Australia. Although it was kept in its original location, the kitchen has been extended longitudinally to become the most important part of the house. With a width of no more than 3 meters, the kitchen is integrated into the dining room and is illuminated mainly from above, introducing the main storage within an island and exposing the original brick of the house to increase the warmth of the space.

Key Features

Integrated kitchen and dining room

Double-height space with skylight

Direct connection to an interior courtyard

Save this picture! Curtain Cottage / Apparte Studio. Image © Daniel Aulsebrook

Save this picture! Curtain Cottage / Apparte Studio. Image © Daniel Aulsebrook

Save this picture! Curtain Cottage / Apparte Studio. Image © Daniel Aulsebrook

This small kitchen is completely integrated into the living room of the house through a sculptural island that includes storage and a dishwasher. Of particular importance is the use of a single material for all the elements of the kitchen, including the refrigerator, allowing it to go unnoticed in the middle of the space thanks to the warmth of the wood.

Key Features

Integrated kitchen and living room

Use of a single material as a way of integration

Save this picture! Casa 28 / studio edwards. Image © Tony Gorsevski

Save this picture! Casa 28 / studio edwards. Image © Tony Gorsevski

Save this picture! Casa 28 / studio edwards. Image © Tony Gorsevski

This beach house integrates the kitchen like an element of furniture in the simplicity of its structure, using a linear width of no more than 60 centimeters in one of the walls that frame the living room. This single bar incorporates all the necessary equipment, in addition to storage of different sizes. Using the same material throughout the wall, the kitchen is integrated into the total space, highlighted by a strip of marble that allows the proper functioning of its wet areas and work surfaces.

Key Features

Integrated kitchen, dining, and living room

All equipment—and lots of storage space—in a minimal width

Save this picture! Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA

Save this picture! Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA

In this dynamic dwelling, the kitchen is part of an L-shaped "service band" that contains wet areas, storage, and other support furniture. Leaving behind the traditional kitchen format in which the kitchen is completely separated from the other rooms and functions, the space functions as a kitchen when the user so decides. In this way, the whole house can become the kitchen and be the focus of attraction, but it can also be relegated to the background when the space is occupied by other activities.

Key Features

Kitchen integrated with all the rest of the spaces

Flexible and mobile furniture

Totally variable space

Save this picture! 097 • Yojigen Poketto / elii. Image Courtesy of elii

Save this picture! 097 • Yojigen Poketto / elii. Image Courtesy of elii

Save this picture! 097 • Yojigen Poketto / elii. Image Courtesy of elii

This is not a particularly small house, but it's an interesting case because the kitchen has been "exploited" with a set of super-efficient furniture to be fully integrated into the living/dining room. As we saw in previous cases, the kitchen becomes a focal point in the house, and the act of cooking becomes visible and important in the lives of the users. Here, the island is almost completely transparent and the kitchen equipment only appears when you unfold the furniture completely.

Key Features

Integrated kitchen and living/dining room

Super efficient and deployable furniture

The flooring material is continuous throughout the space



Save this picture! Cabin Kvitfjell / Lund Hagem Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Cabin Kvitfjell / Lund Hagem Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Cabin Kvitfjell / Lund Hagem Architects

This restoration of an old apartment in Barcelona fuses the kitchen and the dining room to form the central point of the space. The central furniture, a large square table, includes equipment, smart storage, and free space for cooking and eating. Its central arrangement puts it in direct relation to the living room and the bedroom, only differentiating itself from these spaces through the change of flooring.

Key Features

Kitchen as a central point in space

Super efficient and deployable furniture

Save this picture! Restauración Old Town / Habitan Architecture. Image © Alicia Alcaide

Save this picture! Restauración Old Town / Habitan Architecture. Image © Alicia Alcaide

Save this picture! Restauración Old Town / Habitan Architecture. Image © Alicia Alcaide

Save this picture! Restauración Old Town / Habitan Architecture

Color is used here to highlight a furniture addition that covers the entire height of one of the walls of the space, incorporating a wardrobe, support storages, appliances and of course, the kitchen. In this case, all the elements can be completely hidden when the folding doors are closed. Breaking with the blue theme used on most surfaces, marble has been used for the worktop and in a triangle on the floor, just below the sink.

Key Features

Use of color

Totally hidden kitchen

Save this picture! Casa na Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier. Image © Ricardo Loureiro

Save this picture! Casa na Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier

Save this picture! Casa na Rua Faria Guimarães / Fala Atelier