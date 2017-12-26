World
  What is Plantscaping?

What is Plantscaping?

What is Plantscaping?
Collage. Image Cortesía de Danae Santibáñez
Collage. Image Cortesía de Danae Santibáñez

© Nelson Kon © Quang Dam © Edward Hendricks © Helene Binet + 49

Interior gardens and plants produce many day-to-day benefits, like mood boosting and memory enhancing effects. Interior landscape design, also known as "plantscaping", is much more than the act of bringing plants indoors; it's actually about the strategic placement and selection of plant species within an architectural project to highlight and enhance aspects of spatial design. 

Cortesía de DIVOOE ZEIN Architects
Cortesía de DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

Depending on the plant's structure and form, different spatial phenomena and effects can be generated.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

For example, tall plants can be used in large spaces to produce focal hierarchies, or groups of plants can create areas for chilling out and/or resting. And, of course, vegetation can help control the thermal and acoustic performance of spaces. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

In addition to the architectural complement that plants bring to interiors, they are also associated with promoting emotional and environmental benefits for living and working. 

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Here are some examples of projects that use "plantscaping" to achieve spatial, emotional and environmental effects.

House in Chau Doc / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Gallery-House / Carles Enrich

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Artist Studio in Sonoma / Mork-Ulnes Architects

© Grant Harder
© Bruce Damonte
© Edward Hendricks
House 24 / Park + Associates

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks
Taitung Ruin Academy / Marco Casagrande

© AdDa Zei
© AdDa Zei
© AdDa Zei
© AdDa Zei
Desert City / Garciagerman Arquitectos

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Siu Siu – Lab of Primitive Senses / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

Cortesía de DIVOOE ZEIN Architects
Cortesía de DIVOOE ZEIN Architects
Cortesía de DIVOOE ZEIN Architects
SISII / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
LESS House / H.a

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
House on Pali Hill / Studio Mumbai

© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet
Casa Mipibu / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks
© Nelson Kon
Blue Bottle Coffee Nakameguro Cafe / Schemata Architects

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Cite: Santibañez, Danae. "What is Plantscaping?" [¿Qué es el plantscaping?] 26 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886132/what-is-plantscaping/> ISSN 0719-8884

