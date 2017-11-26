World
10 Images of Architecture Reflected in Water: The Best Photos of the Week

10 Images of Architecture Reflected in Water: The Best Photos of the Week
10 Images of Architecture Reflected in Water: The Best Photos of the Week, © Yao Li
© Yao Li

This week we have prepared a selection of photographs in which reflections in water is used as the main compositional element. In these images, the surface qualities of the water play a fundamental role in giving the composition its final effect—either acting as a perfect mirror or giving a diffuse touch. Below is a selection of 10 images from prominent photographers such as Lu Hengzhong, Yao Li, and Nico Saieh.

© Nico Saieh © Yao Li © Lu Hengzhong © Fernando Guerra + 11

Maurizio Marcato

Ferrari Operational Headquarters and Research Centre / Studio Fuksas

© Maurizio Marcato
© Maurizio Marcato

Fernando Guerra

Forte Nanshan / SPARK 

© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Karina Castro

Mondadori Headquarter / Oscar Niemeyer

© Karina Castro
© Karina Castro

Chunliu Yu

The Elegance of the White, the Charm of the Cube / STI Studio

© Chunliu Yu
© Chunliu Yu

Paul Warchol

Lewis Arts Complex / Steven Holl Architects 

© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Edmund Sumner

RIBA National Architecture Centre / Broadway Malyan

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Hiroyuki Hirai

Nine Bridges Country Club / Shigeru Ban Architects

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Nico Saieh

Your Reflection / Guillermo Hevia García + Nicolás Urzúa Soler 

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Yao Li

Nanjing Wanjing Garden Chapel / AZL Architects

© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Lu Hengzhong

Dingli Sculpture Art Museum / ATR Atelier

© Lu Hengzhong
© Lu Hengzhong
See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "10 Images of Architecture Reflected in Water: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: Los 10 espejos de agua más increíbles] 26 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884233/10-images-of-architecture-reflected-in-water-the-best-photos-of-the-week/> ISSN 0719-8884

