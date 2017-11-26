This week we have prepared a selection of photographs in which reflections in water is used as the main compositional element. In these images, the surface qualities of the water play a fundamental role in giving the composition its final effect—either acting as a perfect mirror or giving a diffuse touch. Below is a selection of 10 images from prominent photographers such as Lu Hengzhong, Yao Li, and Nico Saieh.
10 Images of Architecture Reflected in Water: The Best Photos of the Week
- 08:00 - 26 November, 2017
- by María Francisca González
