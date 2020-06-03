World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Inspiring Architectural Projects for Bicycles

Inspiring Architectural Projects for Bicycles

Save this article
Inspiring Architectural Projects for Bicycles

Nowadays bicycles are not only used for sports or as a recreational activity, as more and more people are choosing bicycles as their main means of transportation.

Architecture plays a fundamental role in promoting the use of bicycles, as a properly equipped city with safe bicycle lanes, plentiful bicycle parking spots, and open areas to ride freely will encourage people to use their cars much less.

© Russ Flatt © Sergey Kuznetsov © Iwan Baan © Jesús Granada + 32

Bicycles can play an important role in environmental sustainability and people's quality of life. That's why it is fundamental for cities to position them prominently, as a key promoter of sustainable mobility. Under this model, it seems urgent to encourage the use of bicycles within contemporary cities and consider them when designing and planning.

Denmark and the Netherlands are currently the leading countries in architecture for bikes. They are considered a cyclist's paradise because of their excellent infrastructure and architecture, making them a worldwide reference in this field.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ipv Delft Section
Courtesy of ipv Delft Section

Courtesy of Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab Courtesy of Tengbom Courtesy of Tengbom Courtesy of Burolandschap + 32

We have curated this list of projects by BIG, NL Architects, Monk Mackenzie Architects, and Landlab, among others, that serve as inspiration for the development of contemporary cities, in ways which integrate bicycles through a diversity of means such as parks and public spaces, pavilions and cultural centers, bridges and parking lots and, of course, bicycle paths.

Parks and Bicycle Lanes

Vanke Community A1-B2 and Bus Station / UV Architecture /Huayi Design

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab

Save this picture!
© Russ Flatt
© Russ Flatt

Cycling through the Trees / Burolandschap

Save this picture!
© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg

Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / Cobe

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Bridges 

Melkwegbridge, Purmerend, NL / NEXT architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NL Architects
Courtesy of NL Architects

Twisted Valley / Grupo Aranea

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Lex van Delden Bridge / Dok Architecten

Save this picture!
© Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak

Hovenring, Circular Cycle Bridge / ipv Delft

Save this picture!
© Helibeeld
© Helibeeld

Peace Bridge / Santiago Calatrava

Save this picture!
© Alan Karchmer
© Alan Karchmer

Bicycle Pavilions 

Denmark Pavilion, Shanghai Expo 2010 / BIG

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Bicycle Club / NL Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NL Architects
Courtesy of NL Architects

Electra BikeHub / Andrey Ukolov + Ekaterina Osipova

Save this picture!
© Sergey Kuznetsov
© Sergey Kuznetsov

Bicycle Parking

Bicycle Hotel Lillestrøm / Various Architects

Save this picture!
© Dawid Nowak
© Dawid Nowak

Cuyperspassage / Benthem Crouwel Architects

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

Bicycle Parking Main Station Karlsruhe / TAFKAL

Save this picture!
© Nikolay Kazakov
© Nikolay Kazakov

Bicycle Parking / Ector Hoogstad Architecten

Save this picture!
© Petra Appelhof
© Petra Appelhof

Strawinskylaan Bicycle Parking / wUrck

Save this picture!
© Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries

The South Entrance / Tengbom

Save this picture!
© Felix Gerlach
© Felix Gerlach

Bicycle Stores

VOYAGE 798 Coffee House / atelier suasua

Save this picture!
© Xu Zhang
© Xu Zhang

VÈLO7 Cycle Shop / mode-lina architekci

Save this picture!
© Patryk Lewinski
© Patryk Lewinski

Distrito Fijo Cycling Club / DCPP arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Camila Cossío
© Camila Cossío

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Inspiring Architectural Projects for Bicycles" 03 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806102/12-inspiring-architectural-projects-for-bicycles/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jesús Granada

绿色出行，以骑行为本的设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream