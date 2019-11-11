San Alberto Magno Chapel / Juan Pavez Aguilar + José Requesens Aldea

+ 28

Design Office Dirección del Plan Maestro de la Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso. Vicerrectoría de Desarrollo.

Collaborators Arturo Chicano, Gianfranco Arata, Eduardo Acevedo, Diego Candia, Francesca Montaño, Tomás Valenzuela

Construction Ingeniería y Construcciones Serinco Limitada.

Client Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso.

Structures Luis Della Valle Solari

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This Chapel, offered to serve the community of San Pablo Parish of Placilla, is located in the north-eastern land of Curauma PUCV Campus and is intended to serve both the university community and the City of Curauma.

It is located in a sunken courtyard that offers the possibility of multiple accesses by trails that converge to it.

It has a total of 320 m² and an interior capacity of 250 seats. In addition, it has an atrium that extends the capacity to some 500 more people, because the bases on the west and south facades can be completely open and can also be covered, allowing that area so as to project the interior of the Chapel outward.

The Chapel appears as a reinforced concrete cube perched on a wooden base, which is broken on two fronts to extend its interior to the public space. The interior of the chapel is oriented in its diagonal, covering the maximum inner distance and thus configuring three converging aisles: one central and two lateral.

In addition, the interior of the Chapel is configured through the skylight at its altar, central axis (diagonal), the Holy, the patron (San Alberto Magno), confessional and Sacristy, allowing the suspension of religious signs under the light.



Note: This project was originally published on June 15, 2015