2013 Lisbon Architecture Triennale, "Close, Closer". Image © DR via Lisbon Architecture Triennale

The 8th Lisbon Architecture Triennale has announced CO-OP as the title of its 2028 edition, which will explore cooperation and its relationship with architecture, housing, production, and collective forms of living. Led by Chief Curator Joaquim Moreno, the upcoming edition will examine how cooperation can inform alternative ways of producing, building, and inhabiting spaces, while addressing questions of ownership, governance, and the common good. The Triennale will open on September 28, 2028, with a free three-day programme running through September 30 in Lisbon, Portugal.

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The curatorial framework considers cooperation through its historical development, contemporary forms, and future possibilities. It draws attention to the role of collective action in areas including labour, production, landscape, and housing, examining how these relationships have influenced architectural design and practice. The project also raises questions about the organisation of the built environment, including who produces and reproduces spaces, who owns them, and who is responsible for governing and legislating their use. According to Moreno, cooperation offers a way to bring architecture and communities together amid ongoing systemic and global crises.

The title CO-OP also points to an exploration of domestic space and collective arrangements. The curatorial project proposes examining alternative configurations of the domestic environment, different relationships between intimate and shared spaces, and new forms of sharing. Rather than approaching cooperation solely as an objective, the Triennale considers it as a process that requires continuity, time, and exchange between different forms of knowledge and practice. The announcement positions this approach within a broader discussion of how architecture can engage with changing social needs and contribute to the organisation of collective life.

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The 2028 edition will feature three central exhibitions and a programme of Independent Projects distributed across Lisbon, alongside a book collection, a conference series, public activities, and three awards. The opening will take place over three days, from September 28 to 30, with free admission. As in previous editions, the programme will extend beyond the main exhibition venues through projects and activities across the city. Further details about the participating projects, exhibition venues, and the full programme have not yet been announced.

The Triennale's preparation process begins three years ahead of each edition, providing an extended period for research, experimentation, and curatorial development. CO-OP follows the 7th Lisbon Architecture Triennale, curated by Ann-Sofi Rönnskog and John Palmesino, founders of Territorial Agency, which took place from October 2 to December 8, 2025, under the title How heavy is a city? The previous edition examined cities as interconnected systems extending beyond their administrative and physical boundaries, addressing relationships between urban environments, the atmosphere, oceans, and deep time.

Joaquim Moreno is an architect, curator, and Associate Professor at the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Porto, where he also directs the Integrated Master's Degree in Architecture. His research examines the intersections of architecture with exhibitions, media, pedagogy, and energy, and has resulted in exhibitions and publications presented at institutions including the Canadian Centre for Architecture and MAAT – Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology. Moreno was appointed Chief Curator of the 8th Lisbon Architecture Triennale in December 2025, following a selection by the Triennale's organising association.

Other recent developments in major architectural events include the opening of the third Sharjah Architecture Triennial (SAT03) on November 14, 2026, which will run through April 14, 2027, under the theme Architecture Otherwise: Building Civic Infrastructure for Collective Futures. In August 2026, Beijing was named UNESCO-UIA World Capital of Architecture for 2029, following Barcelona's designation for 2026. Meanwhile, the 15th São Paulo International Architecture Biennial (BIAsp), scheduled for September and October 2027, announced Gabriela de Matos and Pedro Rossi as its chief curators. The edition will focus on the theme Architecture, Culture, and Sovereignty.