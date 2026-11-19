The third edition of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial (SAT03), titled Architecture Otherwise: Building Civic Infrastructure for Collective Futures, opened on November 14, 2026, and will run until April 14, 2027, across Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Curated by anthropologist Vyjayanthi Rao and Associate Curator Tau Tavengwa, the edition brings together different forms of spatial knowledge and practice, considering how collective life is shaped through interactions, relationships, and negotiations. During the Triennial's opening week, ArchDaily's Editor-in-Chief Christele Harrouk spoke with Rao about the thinking behind this curatorial direction, the relationship between architecture and civic infrastructure, and the potential of architectural practice to engage with broader social and political conditions.
"Any User of a Space Is Also Its Producer": In Conversation With Vyjayanthi Rao at the 2026 Sharjah Architecture Triennial
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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. ""Any User of a Space Is Also Its Producer": In Conversation With Vyjayanthi Rao at the 2026 Sharjah Architecture Triennial" 19 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188914/any-user-of-a-space-is-also-its-producer-in-conversation-with-vyjayanthi-rao-at-the-2026-sharjah-architecture-triennial> ISSN 0719-8884
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