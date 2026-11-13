Argyle House: The Story Behind Edinburgh’s Brutalist Landmark

Argyle House / Michael Laird & Partners. Image © Cuthbert White

Rising from the rocks that form the base of Castle Rock in Edinburgh, Argyle House stands in stark contrast to the city's most iconic landmark. Built in the late 1960s, this angular, grey building is a quintessential example of post-war Brutalist architecture. A geometric concrete structure stripped of ornamentation that has recently become an unlikely star on screen, serving as the backdrop for the series Dept. Q, based on novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen. Yet the 11-story complex, which once housed government offices and now homes promising startups, continues to divide opinion. On one hand, its imposing presence challenges the historic urban fabric; on the other, its architectural significance makes it an important part of the city's modern heritage.

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Argyle House takes its name from its developer, Argyle Securities Ltd., an Edinburgh-based property development company founded in 1960 to capitalize on large-scale urban redevelopment projects across the country. The building's story begins in 1961, when the developer acquired John Croall & Son, a long-established local company with mechanical workshops, Rolls-Royce coachbuilding, car rentals, and funeral services. However, they never intended to keep the company running. The real prize was the plot at the corner of Castle Terrace, where Croall's main headquarters stood.