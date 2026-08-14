All-Inclusive Escapes: 7 Unbuilt Hotel Projects from the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Baobab Waterfall by ORSI, 2026. Image © Ahmad Eghtesad

Getting away is a long-held fantasy and desire. In literature, film, and music, people have created imaginary journeys, possible worlds, and settings for enjoyment. It is that fantasy that fuels a specific architectural typology: the hotel. Against a backdrop of scrutiny of tourism, the climate costs of travel, and the competition and externalities associated with short-term rentals, that fantasy takes on even more striking forms. A hotel is no longer just a place to stay, but a space for enjoyment that can encompass a wide range of activities, such as entertainment, relaxation, sharing a meal, and even working. This diverse range of concepts takes on organic and impressive forms in the seven unbuilt projects compiled in this article, which range from urban hotels to beach resorts.

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If a place to stay is just a temporary home, a hotel can offer a carefree getaway. That is why, given the many options offered by the commercialisation of housing, hotels increasingly resemble resorts: everything in one place. In this selection, ArchDaily readers share their ideas for spaces dedicated to fun and relaxation: landscaping, spas, games, tranquillity, and entertainment. Projects in Madagascar, China, the United States, Slovenia, Malta, Brazil, and Cameroon feature organic shapes, colours, lighting, and textures, and combine materials to surprise and stand out from their everyday surroundings. While three of them take shape in response to the landscape, the other four are designed around their own diverse range of activities.