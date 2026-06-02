La Biennale di Venezia Inaugurates New Home for Its Historical Archive at the Arsenale

Save this picture! New home Historical Archive La Biennale di Venezia. Image © Andrea Avezzù Courtesy La Biennale di Venezia-MiC

La Biennale di Venezia has inaugurated the new home of its Historical Archive – International Centre for Research on Contemporary Arts at the Arsenale, relocating the institution's archival collections and research activities to a restored complex within one of its principal exhibition sites. The opening introduces a new permanent headquarters for the archive, bringing together facilities for conservation, research, public consultation, and cultural programming within the historic Arsenale. To mark the occasion, La Biennale organized a three-day program of performances, lectures, conversations, and public visits, highlighting the archive's role within the institution's broader ecosystem of exhibitions, festivals, and educational initiatives.

+ 6

Located in the Arsenale Sud area, adjacent to the Corderie, the project transforms a group of historic industrial buildings known as the Officine e Magazzini del Ferro into a unified archival and research facility. Extending across approximately 8,000 square meters, the intervention involved the restoration and adaptation of five interconnected structures that now accommodate a range of functions related to the preservation and activation of the archive's collections. The new headquarters includes spaces dedicated to consultation, research, exhibitions, workshops, educational programs, and special projects, alongside areas designed for cataloguing, restoration, and long-term conservation.

The relocation forms part of a broader effort by La Biennale to expand the activities of its Historical Archive and strengthen its role as a center for contemporary research. Established in 2021, the International Centre for Research on Contemporary Arts was conceived as a platform for collaboration between the institution, universities, cultural organizations, researchers, and students. Through this framework, archival materials are used not only as records of past exhibitions and events but also as resources for new forms of research, curatorial inquiry, and cultural production. The move to the Arsenale places these activities in closer proximity to the venues where La Biennale's exhibitions and festivals take place.

Related Article La Biennale di Venezia Unveils Renovated Central Pavilion at the Giardini

The Historical Archive of Contemporary Arts (ASAC) preserves documentation related to La Biennale's activities since the first International Art Exhibition in 1895. Its collections include photographs, correspondence, audiovisual materials, posters, publications, artworks, scores, press archives, and institutional records spanning visual arts, architecture, cinema, dance, music, and theatre. Together with the Biennale Library, located in the Central Pavilion at the Giardini, the archive constitutes one of Italy's most extensive resources dedicated to the study of contemporary arts. The new headquarters consolidates these archival functions within a dedicated environment designed to support both preservation and access.

Beyond its archival role, the new facility is intended to operate as a year-round platform for research, learning, and public engagement. Dedicated spaces will host activities associated with Biennale College, academic collaborations, workshops, conferences, exhibitions, and special projects developed in dialogue with the archive's collections. By integrating conservation infrastructure with areas for study and cultural programming, the project positions the Historical Archive within the daily life of the institution, reinforcing connections between historical documentation, contemporary practice, and future research. The transfer of collections from the archive's former location in Porto Marghera will continue following the inauguration.

In related developments, La Biennale di Venezia recently unveiled the renovated Central Pavilion at the Giardini following a comprehensive restoration completed in early 2026. The institution has also announced the theme of the 20th International Architecture Exhibition, curated by Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu and titled "Do Architecture – For the Possibility of Coexistence Facing a Real Reality," scheduled to open in May 2027. The institution is also currently hosting the 61st International Art Exhibition, In Minor Keys, based on the curatorial vision of the late Koyo Kouoh and on view across Venice through November 22, 2026.