Concéntrico Festival 2026 Unveils 24 Urban Installations Across Logroño, Spain

Concéntrico Festival 2026 will take place in Logroño, Spain, from June 18 to 23, transforming the city into a large-scale laboratory for architecture, design, and urban experimentation. Over six days, more than twenty interventions will be distributed across squares, vacant plots, streets, bridges, and emblematic spaces throughout the city, bringing together leading studios, researchers, and creators from the international scene, including Chilean architect Smiljan Radić, the raumlabor collective, Matilde Cassani, AAU Anastas, and Sahra Hersi, among others. This edition introduces a shift towards more collective, festive, and performative practices in public space, with a strong emphasis on sonic experiences and projects linked to accessibility, inclusion, and urban transformation. The programme is structured around three thematic axes: Identity and Fiction, Urban Ecologies, and Ephemeral Agents, ranging from architectures that understand public space as ritual or celebration to experimental approaches exploring materials, sound, and processes of reuse.

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Identity and Fiction explores narratives and representations of urban space, featuring proposals such as that of Smiljan Radić, who brings the logic of the travelling circus to Logroño through an ephemeral, open, and collective architecture, alongside research by Ofreia on memories linked to the Ebro River and a collaboration between CENTRAL and photographer Maxime Delvaux. Urban Ecologies focuses on the relationships between architecture, climate, material, and landscape, with highlights including experimental pavilions by the raumlabor collective, a civic garden dedicated to cultivation and seed exchange by Sahra Hersi, and an earth and barrel architecture by Boltshauser and Garbizu Collar inspired by the climatic principles of La Rioja's wine-growing landscape. Ephemeral Agents proposes rethinking temporary architecture as a tool for activating social dynamics, with projects such as Multiform by Gabriel Fontana, urban listening capsules by AAU Anastas in collaboration with independent radio station Radio alHara, and spatial research around disability and architecture led by Ignacio G. Galán, Ozaeta Fidalgo, and Jordan Whitewood-Neal.

Among the new features of this edition is the first Concéntrico Summer School, linked to a special focus on Switzerland and opening a space for work and learning around new ways of thinking and building public space. The full event programme, including locations and schedules, can be found on the Concéntrico website. The complete list of installations, with descriptions provided by the organisation, follows below.

Related Article Festival Concéntrico 2026 Announces Three Selected Urban Installations From Its International Open Calls

Identity and Fiction Axis

Smiljan Radić, Chile. Vacant lot on Calle Mayor

Inspired by Eugenio Dittborn's Aeropostal Paintings and by the travelling circuses that move along the coasts of Chile, Smiljan Radić will bring a poor circus to Logroño: a lightweight, foldable, and temporary architecture built with industrial plastic fabrics. Like the circuses that briefly settle in fields and community spaces, the structure will appear and disappear without leaving a trace, activating a fragile interior filled with air and colour. The project recovers the circus as one of the historical matrices of ephemeral architecture and the scenic avant-gardes. Inside its communal space, several screens placed on the floor will project Le petit chapiteau (1963) by Joris Ivens, generating a shared space for encounter, observation, and play.

Matilde Cassani Studio, Italy. Arco de San Bernabé

Matilde Cassani's project is located around the Arco de San Bernabé, a place closely linked to the celebration of June 11 and to Logroño's collective memory. From this condition, the intervention proposes a temporary architecture that works with festivity as a way of activating public space. Through textile and commemorative elements, the arch is transformed into a device where tradition and contemporary use overlap, highlighting how popular celebrations build and update urban identity.

Ofreia, Switzerland. Cancha del Cubo

The research focuses on the landscape of the Ebro River and the everyday memories associated with it, especially those linked to the act of bathing in the river. Through the study of the site and of the existing structures in its surroundings, the project recovers traces of these historical uses in order to reinterpret them from the present. The proposal seeks to reveal the relationship between city, water, and community, activating the river as a space for encounter and collective experience.

BeAr, Basque Country. Viña Lanciano

Temblores de superficie, vino y Smithson proposes a minimal reading of the wine-growing landscape of Viña Lanciano, set on the river's ancient sediments. The intervention does not add an object, but rather frames a line and marks a furrow, turning the surface of the earth into a field of attention. Through a lightweight structure, almost a stratigraphic mesh, the visitor enters the landscape to walk through it, smell it, and read it. Between fabric, water, and reflection, the project activates an entropic gaze that links wine culture, geological time, and the latent presence of Robert Smithson in the territory.

PPAA, Mexico. Plaza del Ayuntamiento

The proposal is located in Logroño's Plaza del Ayuntamiento, establishing a direct dialogue with the building designed by Rafael Moneo. The intervention consists of a series of pillars that reinterpret and extend the rhythm of the existing portico, projecting its structural logic into public space. Rather than reproducing the architecture of the building, the project seeks to activate a relationship between the square and the portico, generating a device that reconfigures the perception of the place and proposes new ways of crossing and inhabiting it.

CENTRAL + Maxime Delvaux, Belgium. Plaza del Mercado

Architecture for Ritual transforms Plaza del Mercado, opposite the Co-Cathedral of Santa María de la Redonda, through a large sand dune enclosed by a low wall that evokes Logroño's former fortifications. For one week, the square becomes an open and playful beach, while a central mast is gradually revealed, displaying the colours of the city. Built with wooden planks, it allows small papers with wishes or intentions to be inserted, awaiting the moment when they will be burned. On the eve of San Juan, the sand covers and protects the square, and the mast becomes the ritual base for the fire.

Dancing on Architecture, Catalonia. Paseo del Espolón

Plano Latente proposes transforming Paseo del Espolón into a civic choreography guided by light and collective presence. A geometric trace drawn on the pavement alters the perception of the space without immediately explaining its purpose, generating a shared expectation. On June 21, coinciding with the summer solstice, 200 citizens and 12 dancers will activate the intervention through synchronised walking and the movement of wooden elements. The action turns the space into a collective organism and shifts the focus away from the individual monument towards a shared identity, where body, time, and memory intertwine as a celebration of public space.

Urban Ecologies Axis

NOOF GROUP, Chile. Gran Vía – San Antón

Shade, Breeze, Cooling directly addresses the growing thermal vulnerability of public space. In response to rising temperatures and heatwaves, the proposal constructs an artificial landscape in Plaza del Mercado capable of generating shade, cooling, and habitability. It does not aim to represent nature or simulate a garden, but to assemble structure, material, and water in order to actively modify the urban atmosphere. Through a modular, economical, and scalable system based on dry assembly, wooden panels, and nebulised water, the intervention reduces solar radiation and perceived temperature, making climatic comfort a collective and visible issue at the heart of the city.

Raumlabor, Germany. Plaza de la Diversidad

Hot, Cool, Soft proposes a set of three pavilions that function as small experimental climate zones. Built with lightweight wooden structures and wrapped in layers of natural materials such as jute, coconut mesh, and insulating membranes, each creates different conditions of light, shade, air, and temperature. The installation invites visitors to move through a sequence of microclimates and experience climate as a spatial, physical, and shared condition. In the urban context of Logroño, the project creates a temporary landscape where simple materials and basic construction systems produce spaces for pause, encounter, and rest.

Sahra Hersi, United Kingdom. Biblioteca Rafael Azcona

The Potting Shed proposes a small civic garden organised around a shed and a shared table where visitors can sit, talk, and exchange seeds. Surrounded by drought-resistant plantings, the space offers a public setting dedicated to care, cultivation, and encounter. Inside, terracotta pots and seeds are available for visitors to take and plant, extending the project beyond the garden itself. The façade incorporates ceramic pieces with motifs developed through participatory workshops, translating community ideas and drawings about plants, seeds, and pollinators into the project.

Suomi-Koivisto & IC-98, Finland. COAR site

A Third of Life, by IC-98 and Suomi/Koivisto Architects, continues the research initiated in the previous edition of the festival, combining a drought-resistant garden with a space dedicated to the collective experience of sleep. The pavilion acts as a vegetal refuge for the historic centre, affected by the urban heat island effect, and as the setting for an incubation ritual inspired by ancient Greco-Roman practices and surrealist explorations of the unconscious. During the festival, a nocturnal collective sleep session invites participants to share and reinterpret dreams as a form of encounter and collective reflection.

Boltshauser × Garbizu Collar, Switzerland. Santiago area

The proposal explores the relationship between earth, architecture, and wine culture by bringing materials and construction logics from La Rioja's territory into the urban space. The project proposes a pavilion built with compacted earth and reused barrels, conceived as a prototype of a circular construction system. Once their enological cycle is completed, the barrels are incorporated as formwork and structural support, while the earth forms massive walls capable of generating thermal inertia and climatic comfort. In the city, the installation functions as a tasting chamber where environmental conditions such as light, temperature, and humidity become part of the sensory experience of wine.

Parabase, Switzerland. Bus and train station site

Transtation is a prototype of circular infrastructure, both material and energetic, located in the area of Logroño's railway station. The pavilion reuses elements from an obsolete electrical substation, transforming existing resources into a new architecture. At the same time, it proposes an energy cycle based on biodigestion: organic waste from train and bus passengers generates biogas, temporarily stored in the roof membrane, and later converted into electricity. The system also redirects renewable surpluses to former water reservoirs beneath the tracks, which function as seasonal batteries. The project links infrastructural memory with the post-fossil transition.

Zeppelin Design, Romania. La Glorieta

Zubía's Laboratory transforms the Glorieta del Doctor Zubía into a small open-air laboratory dedicated to observation, play, and the discovery of the environment. The installation connects the scientific legacy of Ildefonso Zubía, a pharmacist, naturalist, and botanist linked to Logroño, with two urban-poetic devices inspired by nineteenth-century observation instruments: a kaleidoscope and a microscope. Through them, visitors of all ages can observe, listen to, and magnify fragments of urban nature such as trees, insects, leaves, stones, water, or everyday sounds. The project turns the square into a pedagogical and multisensory micro-observatory, where the ordinary becomes a field of curiosity.

Faris Alossaimi, Saudi Arabia. Plaza de los Derechos Humanos

Bayn is based on two architectural archetypes, the courtyard and the tent, understood not as forms but as complementary modes of inhabiting. The courtyard embodies permanence, organisation, and life around a centre, while the tent represents movement, adaptation, and transformation. From this tension, the project proposes a mobile courtyard: a lightweight structure with a flexible textile enclosure that defines space without closing it off. Conceived as an itinerant installation between Spain and Saudi Arabia, the piece is activated in each context through a central void that frames different elements of the site and turns absence into a changing spatial experience.

Ephemeral Agents Axis

2050+, Italy. Parking del Revellín

Frontones Danzantes proposes an ephemeral infrastructure that turns play into a tool for urban transformation. Starting from a simple gesture, a wall, and a ball, it recovers the collective spirit of Basque pelota and brings it into the contemporary context of Logroño. The intervention will act on the Revellín car park, transforming a transit space into an active landscape where architecture and movement intertwine. The proposal by 2050+ will construct three mobile frontons using dry modular systems in wood and metal structures, capable of accommodating contemporary sports uses and activating public space as a catalyst for community.

Amanda Pinatih + Gabriel Fontana, The Netherlands

SIDELINED: A Game to Rethink Togetherness rethinks sport and play from an inclusive perspective. Developed by Gabriel Fontana in collaboration with curator Amanda Pinatih, this educational programme proposes a team game with transformable uniforms in which the rules and team compositions constantly change. Each new colour in the uniform implies a change of team, inviting participants to experience different positions within the group. Through workshops with students from twelve primary schools in Logroño and a final tournament, the project explores sport as a tool to rethink coexistence in public space.

AAU Anastas, Palestine. COAR Courtyard

Catedral para Uno is a stone architecture conceived for a single visitor. Suspended above the ground, it is accessed through a lower opening that leads to a smooth, enveloping cavity illuminated by a single zenithal aperture. Built entirely with stone slabs discarded from a factory, it transforms industrial waste into a continuous void intended for solitude and contemplation. The project asserts stone as a medium capable of carrying cultural meaning in the public sphere, at once intimate and monumental, domestic and celebratory. This position emerges from architectural practice in Palestine, where building has never been a neutral act. Constructing a house, a wall, a terrace, or a public space is inseparable from questions of presence, continuity, and belonging. Each construction gesture becomes an assertion of rootedness against displacement, a cultural and inevitably political act, a form of resistance that claims the right to inhabit and remain.

A sound composition inhabits the interior cavity. During the festival, two daily services will take place, one in the morning and one in the evening, each with its own sound programme, repeated until the next cycle begins. These ceremonies evoke the cultural and spiritual dimension of building, the human desire to assemble matter, shape space, and transform construction into an act of meaning.

Sounds of Architecture, various locations

The proposal by Sounds of Architecture Records involves the production of a vinyl record dedicated to Logroño and the context of the Concéntrico festival. Through recordings of voices, narratives, and soundscapes from the city, the project constructs a sensitive and collective portrait of the place. The vinyl format, and the listening ritual it entails, invites audiences to pause and attend to the voices, sounds, and memories that shape urban identity beyond architecture.

TAELON 7, Austria. Calle Pilar Salarrullana – República Argentina

The proposal consists of a lightweight structure inspired by informal architectures such as kiosks, market stalls, and temporary shelters. Built from plywood panels assembled through reversible joints, the piece functions as a small spatial device open to different uses: meeting, reading, resting, or informal activities. The surfaces are stained with grape pomace, a by-product of the local wine industry, establishing a material connection with La Rioja's productive landscape. Rather than a closed object, the installation proposes a simple architecture activated through everyday use.

Future Firm, United States. Puente de Hierro

Future Firm's proposal explores how existing urban infrastructures can act as agents capable of activating new relationships with their surroundings. Taking the Iron Bridge and its proximity to the Ebro River as a starting point, the project investigates how these structures can intensify their role as spaces for connection, stay and observation of the river landscape. Through a light and temporary intervention, the proposal seeks to make the relationship between the city and the river more permeable, understanding existing architecture as an active support for new forms of urban use and experience.

DF DC, United Kingdom. Plaza San Bartolomé

A Soft Embassy is a temporary pavilion conceived to activate five key actions in the revitalisation of a street: producing, meeting, playing, protesting, and recirculating. Building on ideas previously developed for Concéntrico, the project adopts the simple structure of scaffolding, typically associated with restricted access, and transforms it into an open, porous, and permeable space. Reconfigured daily, the pavilion hosts public events led by invited participants who propose specific actions in which passersby can take part and become part of the device itself. Its wood and textile surfaces respond to use and climate, making change an essential component of the project.

Tło, Poland. Pasaje Chimenea

Los Sábados takes its name from the soboty, the wooden galleries that surround rural churches in Poland, and offered shelter to those arriving on Saturday before Sunday mass. The installation translates this vernacular archetype to a narrow street in Logroño, next to the former tobacco factory, reinforcing its almost interior condition. A suspended canopy made of reused wooden slats filters the light between two public buildings, while benches built from reclaimed stone kerbs configure a space open to rest and hospitality. Conceived through disassembly and reuse, the project leaves no trace beyond the shared time it enables.

Ignacio G. Galán + Ozaeta Fidalgo Architects + Jordan Whitewood-Neal, United States, Spain, United Kingdom. Workshop at Plaza de la Diversidad

The proposal by Ignacio G. Galán, Ozaeta Fidalgo, and Jordan Whitewood-Neal, with the support of CERMI, explores through an open workshop the relationship between architecture, disability, and public space from a perspective that combines critical research, architectural practice, and disability studies. The project understands bodily diversity as a tool for rethinking the design and use of public space.