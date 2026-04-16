Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid

El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid

Subscriber Access

Save

Today, the urban form of Los Angeles is characterized by 20th-century sprawl and extensive automotive infrastructure. However, the physical reality of the city's original core reveals a more complex history that is deeply rooted in Hispanic heritage. In fact, Los Angeles did not originate from the standardized American land system that defines most of the United States' territory. Instead, it is a product of the Spanish urban tradition in the Americas, which followed a structure repeated across major cities on the continent. The intersection of these systems created a layered urban geometry and history that remains visible in the city's contemporary street patterns.

When Los Angeles was founded in 1781 as a pueblo by Felipe de Neve, it was an outpost of the Viceroyalty of New Spain. Viceroyalties were political divisions of the Spanish territories in America, and by the late 18th century, New Spain was vast. It stretched from southern Costa Rica, all the way north to Alta California, bordering the east at the Mississippi River and the newly independent United States of America. At this time, Mexico City functioned as the primary administrative and economic hub, leaving frontier regions like Alta California to rely on a specific triad of settlements: missions (religious), presidios (military), and pueblos (civilian).

El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid - Image 2 of 10El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid - Image 3 of 10El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid - Image 4 of 10El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid - Image 5 of 10El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid - More Images+ 5

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "El Pueblo de Los Angeles: The Spanish Origins of LA’s Urban Grid" 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040622/el-pueblo-de-los-angeles-the-spanish-origins-of-las-urban-grid> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags