Mapping the Technosphere: Architecture as an Interface Between Systems and Territories

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Architecture can no longer be conceived as an isolated object, detached from the technical networks that sustain contemporary life — a condition that calls for new readings and approaches. It is within this context that, in March, ArchDaily’s monthly theme focused on The Technosphere, a topic both broad and inherently complex. Drawing on the concept of the technosphere, coined by geoscientist Peter Haff to describe the totality of human-made artifacts, a landscape emerges in which contemporary life is deeply intertwined with machines, data, and energy networks.

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As in previous months, the editorial production sought to investigate key questions surrounding the theme, exploring the potential of architecture not only as part of the technosphere but also as a mediator between technological systems and ecological limits. Throughout the month, discussions also addressed how the discipline can intervene in the planetary systems it helps constitute, challenge the extractive logics that sustain these networks, and, above all, imagine new forms of coexistence between humans, machines, and the Earth system itself.

From these inquiries, the published articles brought together multiple perspectives, reflecting a diversity of cultural and geographic contexts. This plurality of approaches not only underscores the complexity of the topic but also highlights the richness of voices that shape ArchDaily.

Related Article Rethinking Architecture at the Scale of Planetary Systems

Planetary Infrastructures: Architecture as Part of a Global System

Seen through the lens of the technosphere, architecture is no longer understood as an isolated object, but as part of a broader technical field. Supply chains, data systems, and energy networks are embedded within infrastructures of planetary scale, directly conditioning what can be built, what is accessible, how buildings perform over time, and even the waste they generate.

Within this context, many articles turned to the vast network of infrastructures that sustain contemporary life, seeking not only to understand their scale and impacts — from cities to outer space — but also to explore ways of engaging with them through architectural, environmental, and sensory perspectives.

For example, the immense global footprint of logistics warehouses was examined — now spanning tens of billions of square meters, often designed for autonomous robots, with deep floor plates and no access to natural light. Their environmental impact is shaped by their sheer scale, contributing to soil sealing and the urban heat island effect. This sheds light on the importance of recognizing architecture not only in inhabited spaces, but also in those that support the flows upon which human life depends.

From Global to Local: How Infrastructures Reshape Territories

Expanding on these flows, regional contexts were also explored throughout the month, such as energy infrastructures in Latin America and the ways they shape territory. From hydroelectric plants to wind energy production, these engineering works — which may appear isolated — have the capacity to reshape entire landscapes, as seen in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Known for having some of the highest levels of solar radiation in the world, the region now hosts extensive solar infrastructures spread across what was once a largely untouched desert, restructuring not only the geography but also generating new flows of equipment and people.

From the Latin American context to the reality of Hong Kong, similar dynamics can be observed, particularly in the San Tin area — historically used for agriculture, but now occupied by parking lots, logistics centers, and industrial facilities. It absorbs the growing and global demand for infrastructure of all kinds. This convergence of technology, infrastructure, and natural landscape, even when imposed, raises questions about how such systems should coexist. In this sense, the article itself suggests: could the knowledge generated there be applied to preserve — or at least mitigate — the impact of these structures on the landscapes they inhabit?

Rather than offering definitive answers, the articles reinforce the complexity of the topic by opening up further questions. In the case above, for instance, it becomes clear that this is not merely a matter of allocating urban land for infrastructure, but part of a broader institutional agenda pursued by many countries, aimed at “turning toward the future.” Within this framework, zones for innovation and the digital economy are formalized and integrated into cities — as seen in policy directives from Guangdong, China — demonstrating that AI is not only an economic strategy, but also a new mode of urbanization.

In light of the visible impacts of the technosphere on both natural and built landscapes, the editorial production also addressed its psychological implications for urban inhabitants. These infrastructures, essential for survival, are increasingly understood not only as spatial structures but as systems that emit light, reflect sound, generate vibrations, and shape the sensory experience of the city. Intrinsic to the autonomy of the technosphere itself, this design dimension is becoming ever more present and demands careful consideration. One example is the elevated park Seoullo 7017, designed by MVRDV and built on a former overpass in Seoul, demonstrating how landscape design can also function as acoustic infrastructure.

Slowing Down, Resisting, Coexisting: Strategies for a New Reality

Like Seoullo 7017, which mitigates the psychological impact of road infrastructure in Seoul, other strategies were presented throughout the month to outline new relationships between architecture and the technosphere — from design languages to material choices, which play a particularly central role in this discussion. Far from neutral, materials are embedded in extensive chains involving extraction, processing, transport, and disposal, as evidenced by the central role of oil in shaping modern cities.

In this context, the potential of design to transform both architectural processes and aesthetics was explored through the lens of material intelligence. Examples such as the Java and Jelly Pavilions by i/thee — built using spent coffee grounds and white grape skins — and the Growing Matter(s) Pavilion by Henning Larsen Architects — constructed using mycelium — demonstrate in practice how natural materials can challenge extractive chains and foster more responsive forms of architecture.

As a strategy, projects were also presented that bring infrastructures closer to cities and their inhabitants, creating more accessible and integrated logistical systems. Examples such as the Antwerp Port House by Zaha Hadid Architects, which consolidates port authority operations within a single structure, or CopenHill by Bjarke Ingels Group, which integrates a waste-to-energy plant into the urban fabric — complete with a ski slope and climbing wall — illustrate how infrastructures once considered isolated can become active parts of urban life.

However, despite these notable works, it is important to consider the potential obsolescence of everything that is built — another key strategy to be addressed. By referencing data centers built in the 1990s that have become spatially and energetically obsolete, the discussion highlights the importance of designing with structural flexibility in mind, organizing infrastructures in accessible layers, and conceiving façades as updatable systems.

An Expanding Field: The Role of Architecture in the Age of the Technosphere

In light of these discussions, it becomes clear that architecture can no longer be understood outside the dynamics of the technosphere. The questions raised at the outset do not resolve in isolation, but intertwine across the various perspectives, scales, and contexts explored. Mediating systems, intervening in planetary processes, and challenging extractive logics are no longer optional — they are concrete conditions of contemporary practice. In this scenario, there are no single answers, but rather an expanding field in which architecture must assume an active role, aware of the systems it helps sustain and the impacts it produces.