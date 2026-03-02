Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South

When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South

Subscriber Access

Save
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Education and culture have long been established as strategic pillars for promoting profound social transformation. In this context, the quality of physical infrastructure is not merely a functional concern, but a structural element in the implementation of consistent public policies — especially in territories marked by urban precarity, historical inequality, and institutional fragility. Within this framework, school architecture can assume a role that extends far beyond the classroom, becoming a catalyst for social transformation.

When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South - Image 2 of 34When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South - Image 3 of 34When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South - Image 4 of 34When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South - Image 5 of 34When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South - More Images+ 29

Over recent decades, experiences across different contexts have demonstrated that investing in education also means investing in public space, belonging, and citizenship. When conceived as open platforms integrated into the urban fabric, schools begin to operate as multifunctional civic facilities capable of bringing together culture, sports, social interaction, and learning within the same territory.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "When the School Becomes the City: Community-Centered Projects in the Global South" [Quando a escola se torna cidade: 6 projetos no Sul Global que fortalecem suas comunidades] 02 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038975/when-the-school-becomes-the-city-community-centered-projects-in-the-global-south> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags