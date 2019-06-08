World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Misc
  3. Architecture and Education: 15 Schools Designed by Brazilian Architects

Architecture and Education: 15 Schools Designed by Brazilian Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture and Education: 15 Schools Designed by Brazilian Architects
Save this picture!
Architecture and Education: 15 Schools Designed by Brazilian Architects, Beacon School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos + GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados © Nelson Kon
Beacon School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos + GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados © Nelson Kon

© Mateus Sá © Fernando Stankuns © Nelson Kon © Ana Mello + 31

The key to a good education lies not only in good books and the teacher's didactics. The learning environment which students attend also has a great influence on their education since the requirements for acoustic, thermal and luminous comforts, or even landscaping, directly influence the behavior and attention of the students. In Brazil, school projects can vary widely from the private sector to the public sector, yet in both cases, it is possible to find high-quality solutions.

The use of prefabricated elements, classrooms with renewed hierarchies, innovative furniture that allow different ways of occupying the rooms, and, multipurpose spaces which suggest new forms of teaching, are some of the references featured in the fifteen projects that we selected to illustrate a small panorama of Brazilian architectural production in the area of education over the past few years.

Beacon School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos + GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Floor plan - Beacon School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos + GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados
Floor plan - Beacon School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos + GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados

Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns
Save this picture!
Perspective section - Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados
Perspective section - Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

School in Alto de Pinheiros / Base Urbana + Pessoa Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Save this picture!
Floor plan - School in Alto de Pinheiros / Base Urbana + Pessoa Arquitetos
Floor plan - School in Alto de Pinheiros / Base Urbana + Pessoa Arquitetos

Novo Mangue School / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

Save this picture!
© Mateus Sá
© Mateus Sá
Save this picture!
Floor plan - Novo Mangue School / O Norte – Oficina de Criação
Floor plan - Novo Mangue School / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

CHB Campinas F1 State School / MMBB Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Floor plans - CHB Campinas F1 State School / MMBB Arquitetos
Floor plans - CHB Campinas F1 State School / MMBB Arquitetos

Neighborhood School / a GR a u

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Save this picture!
Floor plan - Neighborhood School / a GR a u
Floor plan - Neighborhood School / a GR a u

FDE - Várzea Paulista School / FGMF

Save this picture!
Image courtesy of FGMF Arquitetos
Image courtesy of FGMF Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Floor plan - FDE - Várzea Paulista School / FGMF
Floor plan - FDE - Várzea Paulista School / FGMF

Wish School / Garoa

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Save this picture!
Exploded axonometric drawings - Wish School / Garoa
Exploded axonometric drawings - Wish School / Garoa

SESC Barra Secondary School / Indio da Costa Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Plans - SESC Barra Secondary School / Indio da Costa Arquitetura
Plans - SESC Barra Secondary School / Indio da Costa Arquitetura

Schools that Innovate / AUÁ arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Renata Mosaner
© Renata Mosaner
Save this picture!
Isometric drawings - Schools that Innovate / AUÁ arquitetos
Isometric drawings - Schools that Innovate / AUÁ arquitetos

Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Save this picture!
Sketch - Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Sketch - Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Colégio Positivo Internacional / Manoel Coelho Arquitetura e Design

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!

COLABS Panamerican School of Porto Alegre / Santini e Rocha Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Section - COLABS Panamerican School of Porto Alegre / Santini e Rocha Arquitetos
Section - COLABS Panamerican School of Porto Alegre / Santini e Rocha Arquitetos

School in Joanópolis / H+F Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Save this picture!
Floor plan - School in Joanópolis / H+F Arquitetos
Floor plan - School in Joanópolis / H+F Arquitetos

Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Save this picture!
Floor plan - Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Floor plan - Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Victor Delaqua
Author

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Architecture and Education: 15 Schools Designed by Brazilian Architects" [Arquitetura e educação: 15 escolas projetadas por arquitetos brasileiros] 08 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917662/architecture-and-education-15-schools-designed-by-brazilian-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream