Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve?

Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve?

Subscriber Access

Save

Not long ago, recent enough to feel current, architecture entered a moment in which buildings became legible as products. The framing offered discipline and a refreshed perspective to an industry that often deems novelty more precious than operational clarity. Nudging exercises of "form" towards repeatability, user experience, performance, and scalability prepared buildings to be a "product" that could now be evaluated. Architecture is more answerable to how well it works, how clearly it communicates its use, and how consistently it delivers its intended experience.

The discipline of product design refreshes the perspectives of architects designing for a changing future. Along with offering a new vocabulary and a rubric for design, the field brings in accountability: a product must perform reliably across time and context. It must hold together as a system of decisions rather than a collection of parts. Quality, therefore, is no longer measured solely by uniqueness, but by consistency and by the ability to produce a predictable experience for its occupants.

Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve? - Image 2 of 7Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve? - Image 3 of 7Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve? - Image 4 of 7Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve? - Image 5 of 7Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve? - More Images+ 2

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Ankitha Gattupalli
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "Architecture as a Platform: What Makes a Building Evolve?" 03 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038868/architecture-as-a-platform-what-makes-a-building-evolve> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags