Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity

Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity

Subscriber Access

Save

Set on the edge of the Mediterranean and shaped by centuries of continuous occupation, Naples is a city where architecture is inseparable from time. Layers of Greek foundations, Roman infrastructures, medieval churches, Baroque palaces, and Modern interventions coexist within a dense and compact urban fabric. Naples reveals itself as an accumulation of structures, adaptations, and reuse, where buildings are rarely isolated objects and more often part of a larger spatial, social, and historical system.

The city's architecture is deeply tied to its geography and construction culture. Built between the sea and volcanic terrain, Naples developed vertically and inward, relying on courtyards, narrow streets, and thick masonry walls to mediate light, climate, and movement. Underground spaces, reused Roman cisterns, and carved tuff structures extend the city below ground, creating a parallel architectural dimension that supports daily life above.

Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity - Image 2 of 23Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity - Image 3 of 23Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity - Image 4 of 23Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity - Image 5 of 23Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity - More Images+ 18

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Naples Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects of History, Density, and Continuity" 17 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038593/naples-architecture-city-guide-15-projects-of-history-density-and-continuity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags